Global Vaccine Summit raises $8.8 billion for vaccine research

The Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK government has raised $8.8 billion for vaccine research over the next five years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

The event, which aimed to raise at least $7.4 billion for vaccine research, surpassed its goal by more than one billion dollars.

"We have secured a fantastic $8.8 billion for Gavi’s vital work over the next five years. So, take a bow everybody, thank-you, very, very much," Boris Johnson said.

Gavi is an international organization that aims to bring together public and private sectors to improve access to vaccines. The fundraising effort aims to "protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world," according to the organization's website.

The fundraising effort will save up to eight million lives and support health care systems in the world's poorest countries, said Johnson.