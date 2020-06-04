Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
UN head: "Covid-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our generation"
Speaking at the Global Vaccine Summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that the Covid-19 vaccine must be seen as a "people's vaccine."
“Covid-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our generation and right now there is no vaccine. As we work together to develop one, there is an important lesson we need to understand. A vaccine by itself is not enough; we need global solidarity to ensure that every person everywhere has access. A Covid-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good – a people’s vaccine – which a growing number of world leaders are calling for,” said Guterres.
The Global Vaccine Summit is a virtual gathering hosted by the UK with leaders around the world seeking cooperation on research and funding for a Covid-19 vaccine.
Boris Johnson calls vaccine summit "moment when world comes together"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a UK-hosted virtual Global Vaccine Summit Thursday, calling it “a real moment when the world comes together, uniting humanity in the fight against disease.”
“To defeat coronavirus, we must focus our collective ingenuity on the search for a vaccine and ensure that countries, pharmaceutical companies and international partners like the World Health Organization cooperate on a scale beyond anything we’ve seen before,” said Johnson.
The Global Vaccine Summit hopes to raise at least $7.4 billion for vaccine research.
Johnson asked the participants to make use of the The Vaccine Alliance purchasing power "to make that future vaccine affordable and available to all who need it.”
According to Johnson, "the UK is the single biggest donor to the international effort to find a coronavirus vaccine, we will remain the world’s leading donor to Gavi, contributing £1.65bn over the next five years.”
Trump: Coronavirus "doesn’t discriminate, it’s mean, it’s nasty"
President Trump called the coronavirus “mean” and “nasty” in a pre-recorded statement at the virtual UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit on Thursdsay.
“As the coronavirus has shown there are no borders, it doesn’t discriminate, it’s mean, it’s nasty but we’re going to all take care of it together,” Trump said.
“It’s great to be partnering with you, we will work hard, we will work strong. Send my regards to Boris and good luck. Let’s get the answer,” he added.
Referring to summit host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump said he “called he said ‘do you think you could do something maybe around the oval office or right by the oval office?’ I said why not, it happens to be right behind me.”
European Central Bank unleashes more stimulus to boost Europe’s economy amid the pandemic
The European Central Bank announced further stimulus measures Thursday to help Europe’s economy and counter the coronavirus impact.
The bank said it will expand its bond buying program by another 600 billion euros ($675 billion). This brings the total pandemic emergency purchase program to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.52 trillion)
ECB said “the expansion will further ease the general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in the real economy, especially for businesses and households.” It says the stimulus will last until at least the end of June 2021 and that it will keep buying bonds “until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over.”
The ECB reiterated that it stands ready to use all tools necessary to help the economy.
The European Union economy will shrink by a record 7.5% this year, and the drop could be even more precipitous across the 19 countries that use the euro, the European Commission warned in mid-May.
It's a much steeper decline than the region suffered following the 2008 global financial crisis, and a more pessimistic outlook than forecast by the International Monetary Fund in late April.
Some Background: Consumer prices are expected to fall significantly, while spending on coronavirus relief measures will push the deficits of European governments from just 0.6% of GDP in 2019 to around 8.5% this year. The Commission predicts that EU unemployment will increase from 6.7% in 2019 to 9% this year.
"Europe is experiencing an economic shock without precedent since the Great Depression. Both the depth of the recession and the strength of recovery will be uneven, conditioned by the speed at which lockdowns can be lifted, the importance of services like tourism in each economy and by each country's financial resources," EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement in mid-May.
Nearly 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
Nearly 1.9 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, bringing the total claims to 42.6 million since the coronavirus pandemic forced the US economy to shut down in March.
Continued jobless claims, which count workers who filed for benefits for at least two weeks a row, unexpectedly rose from the prior week. They stood at 21.5 million, versus 20.1 million expected
For 11 weeks in a row, jobless claims have been in the millions. Before the pandemic, the labor department had never recorded a single week of jobless claims over a million.
It's 1:30 p.m. in Edinburgh and 9:30 p.m in Seoul. Catch up on the most recent headlines
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic:
- Prince Charles "lucky": Britain's heir to the throne has spoken about contracting the coronavirus in March, saying he was "lucky" and had "got away with it quite lightly." He also urged efforts to safeguard biodiversity.
- Postponed Olympics: Japan could “simplify” the Olympics and Paralympics Games, which were pushed back to 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said. She did not give details of what that might mean.
- Seoul clusters: South Korea identified 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, most of them locally transmitted. The new local cases are tied to several clusters in the capital, Seoul, and other surrounding areas.
- Airline restarts, cancels flights: Just weeks after resuming domestic flights, Indonesian carrier Lion Air has canceled them again, citing issues with passengers failing to follow Covid-19 regulations.
- Pakistan cases on the rise: Pakistan now has 85,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, authorities said, making it the latest country to overtake the total in China, where the pandemic began.
- More US cases: Almost 20,000 new Covid-19 cases were identified in the US on Wednesday.
- Deaths continue to rise in Latin America: Two of the region's hardest-hit countries, Brazil and Mexico, announced record numbers of daily virus-related deaths on Wednesday. Mexico also became the 14th country to surpass 100,000 confirmed infections.
- George Floyd tests positive: Floyd, the African-American man whose death at the hands of police sparked nationwide protests in the United States, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an autopsy. However, the virus played no known role in Floyd’s death and he was unlikely to have been contagious.
Spain will reopen land borders with France and Portugal
Spain’s land borders with Portugal and France will reopen starting on June 22, Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said at a briefing on Thursday.
“This is very important because it will allow us to recover the volume of tourists”, she said, in reference to tourists coming by land from France and Portugal.
Spain plans to have reciprocal agreements with these two countries to eliminate the 14-day quarantine that’s currently in place, Maroto added.
Spain’s land borders with Portugal and France were closed in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus, with some exceptions, including for freight, health workers, and essential travel.
Hong Kong residents defy ban to attend vigil for the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters joined a rally remembering the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, despite the government outlawing the event for the first time in three decades in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters entered the football pitches in Victoria Park, which had earlier been cordoned off by authorities while chanting slogans calling for greater democracy in Hong Kong and an end to one-party dictatorship.
Albert Ho, a former pro-democracy lawmaker and one of the main organizers of the candlelight vigil, criticized the government for using coronavirus as an excuse to ban the gathering.
“Hong Kong people are determined and courageous enough to uphold the truth about the June 4 massacre, we won’t allow ourselves to forget this painful part of this historical memory,” he told CNN.
Some background: Public-gathering curb limiting groups to eight remain in force in Hong Kong to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
For three decades, Hong Kong has been one of the few places on Chinese soil where commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown has been allowed. In mainland China, discussions about the crackdown remain tightly censored.
Dozens of police officers can be seen patrolling in the vicinity of the park, broadcasting messages that anyone who attends the rally could be in violation of the law.
Shipment of ventilators arrives in Russia, US Embassy says
A shipment of US-made ventilators arrived Thursday in Russia, the US Embassy in Moscow said.
"Arriving now in Moscow: Humanitarian aid delivery from the American people to the people of Russia," embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross said on Twitter. "This represents a $5.6 million donation which includes 200 much needed U.S.-manufactured ventilators to help Russia deal with the Covid-19 crisis."
An earlier shipment of 50 US-made ventilators arrived in Moscow on May 21.
Russia is currently the third hardest-hit country worldwide by the virus following the US and Brazil. While the country's official death toll is relatively low, with more than 5,000 deaths, some critics and experts say the figure is almost certainly underestimated.
Moscow's mortality rate surged by 18% in April compared to the same month last year, as well as compared to the April average for the past decade, according to data released by the city's civil register office.
The situation has led to growing anger in the country, with concerns raised about the conditions in which medical workers are forced to operate.
As of early Thursday, Russia has reported at least 440,538 cases of Covid-19 and at least 5,376 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.