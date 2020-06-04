New York seeing a "continued decline" in Covid-19 numbers, Gov. Cuomo says

State of New York

New York Gov. Cuomo said Thursday is day 96 of the Covid-19 crisis and said the state is "seeing a continued decline in numbers."

Cuomo said there were 52 lives lost related to Covid-19 on Wednesday saying, “the overall movement is still in a positive motion.” At least 49 deaths were reported Tuesday, down from 58 deaths on Monday.

In response to the demonstrations that have taken place in the state following George Floyd's death, Cuomo said the protesters could, “actually compound the issue.”

Cuomo said the state is going to open testing to anyone who was at a protest.

Cuomo urged that protesters, “Be responsible, get a test and allow the police to do their job when you are protesting.”

“If you were at one of those protests, tell people I may have been exposed and act like you may have been exposed,” Cuomo said regarding protesting amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

“If you had a viral spread through these protests, we are not going to see it for a while… so it is important that people act responsibly for themselves,” Cuomo said Thursday.

On reopening, Cuomo said there are seven regions in “phase 2”, which allows outdoor dining. Outdoor tables must be spaced 6 feet apart and all staff must wear face coverings, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state will be allowing drive-in and drive-thru graduations.