Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
New York state reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll yet
New York state reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll so far, with 49 deaths reported yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
That's down from 58 deaths on Monday and 54 on Tuesday, the governor said. Hospitalizations are also at an all-time low.
Cuomo warned that although many headlines are focusing on the nationwide protests over George Floyd's death at the hands of police, coronavirus remains a threat.
"It is still in people and in society. We're still battling that," he said of the virus.
Brazil's president appoints general as provisional minister of health
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday officially appointed Army General Eduardo Pazuello as interim health minister.
Brazil has been 19 days without a health minister so far.
Bolsonaro suggested that for the time being, he does not plan on naming a permanent replacement for Nelson Teich, his second health minister to resign.
In practice, Pazuello has been acting as the head of the ministry since the resignation of former minister Teich on May 15.
Some background: Brazil has had two health ministers since the beginning of the pandemic. The original cabinet minister, Nelson Mandetta, was dismissed on April 16 by Bolsonaro for disagreeing with the president's handling of the pandemic. Mandetta’s replacement, Teich, also resigned after less than a month in office for the same reason.
Bolsonaro has been nominating military personnel to key positions in the health ministry for the past month.
Latest numbers: On Tuesday, Brazil registered at least 1,262 new deaths by coronavirus, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has had more than 555,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 31,199 reported deaths.
More than 600 nurses worldwide have died from coronavirus, group says
More than 600 nurses worldwide have died from Covid-19, and more than 230,000 health care workers have contracted the virus, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said Wednesday in a statement.
The ICN represents more than 130 national nursing associations with 20 million members globally, and “has been highlighting the lack of systematic data on COVID-19 infection rates of healthcare workers (HCWs) and related deaths of nurses," an ICN spokesman told CNN. It “implores" governments to act to protect their health and save lives.
“Without this data we do not know the true cost of COVID-19, and that will make us less able to tackle other pandemics in the future,” ICN CEO Howard Catton added in the statement.
The ICN report is based on data from national nursing associations, official figures and media reports from a limited number of countries.
2.8 million private sector jobs disappeared in the US in May, according to report
Another 2.8 million jobs in the private sector disappeared in May, according to the ADP national employment report.
The private sector lost far fewer jobs than expected, however. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast 9 million lost jobs last month.
In April, ADP reported a revised 19.6 million jobs vanished, the worst month since the company began reporting national employment numbers in 2002.
All segments of the economy were decimated again in May, but large businesses with 500 employees or more accounted for more than half the jobs lost — 1.6 million.
Nearly 2 million of the losses occurred in the battered services industry, with the trade, transportation and utilities sector leading the declines. In the goods-producing industry, manufacturing shed the most jobs.
“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”
The ADP report comes two days ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' jobs report, which is due Friday morning.
Economists polled by Refinitiv expect another 8 million jobs lost in May, following a 20.5 million drop in April. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a new record high.
Portugal wants to welcome British tourists this summer
Portugal hopes to welcome British holidaymakers this summer according to Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Santos Silva said the UK and Portugal were considering a potential “air bridge” between the two countries.
Calling quarantine “an enemy of tourism,” Santos Silva said that UK and Portuguese diplomats “will work together in order to guarantee that British tourists coming to Portugal would not be subjected in their return to England to any kind of quarantine”.
The UK is set to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for overseas travelers from Monday with the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expected to set out the details in Parliament Wednesday.
UK Health Minister Edward Argar also confirmed on the BBC Radio 4 that the UK government was looking into the possibility of airbridges.
“One of the mitigating aspects for the industry that is being looked into a lot is this concept of airbridges where you do come to agreements with other countries were they are happy with your levels of infection and your control of it and you are happy with theirs” he said.
Argar refused to “pre-empt” any further details about the potential air bridges.
European rail operator will gradually resume international train services
European rail operator Thalys is to gradually resume its international train services between the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany starting next week.
Thalys, which normally carries 7.5 million passengers a year to 26 destinations has been running four trains a day between Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris since March 10.
Beginning on June 9, the operator will restart a daily service between Dortmond and Paris and increase other services to 20% of its normal offering by the middle of July, with the hope of running 50% of its trains by August.
In an email to customers, Thayls CEO Bertrand Gosselin said: “We do not know when the Covid-19 pandemic will end, nor when our lives will regain some normality.”
Gosselin also assured passengers, “that the safety, well-being and health of our clients and employees is at all times at the core of our decisions.”
Passengers will be required to wear a face covering at all times while onboard and the number of seats available on Thalys trains has been halved to maintain social distancing.
Since April 8, anyone traveling to and from France is required to complete an International Travel Certificate to Mainland France form, confirming their journey is necessary and they are free of Covid-19 symptoms.
Other international European rail operators Deutsche Bahn, SNCF and NS — who have also been running a limited service or no service at all — have begun to slowly resume services from 1 June.
Eurostar, which runs trains between mainland Europe and the United Kingdom will continue to run a reduced service.
A spokesperson for Eurostar told CNN, “We continue to closely monitor the situation as it develops, and we hope to gradually increase our number of services and destinations over the coming weeks in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions.”
It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 6 p.m. in Dhaka. Catch up on the latest headlines
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic:
- European travel: Austria and Germany are preparing to ease travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Austria will reopen its borders with seven neighboring countries from Thursday -- but not with Italy.
- First Rohingya death: A Rohingya refugee has died in Bangladesh in the first Covid-19-related fatality at the world's largest refugee camp, the UN agency charged with protecting refugees said.
- Ibuprofen trial: A new London-based coronavirus treatment trial launched this week will test if a formulation of ibuprofen can treat one of the complications of coronavirus: severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Australia in recession: The country's economy shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, as Australia entered recession for the first time in nearly three decades. Covid-19 was largely to blame, said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, adding he expected second quarter figures to be worse.
- Storm over India's virus epicenter: Cyclone Nisarga is moving across the state of Maharashtra, a region home to the megacity of Mumbai, which is already reeling from the impact of the virus. Covid-19 patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated from low-lying coastal areas before the storm hit.
- Meanwhile, India cases surge: The country reported nearly 9,000 new Covid-19 infections today -- a highest single-day spike that pushes its total over 200,000 cases.
- US protest fears: Members of the White House coronavirus task force discussed the "increasing" risk that the virus could spread among protesters at demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a source familiar with the discussion said. The US surgeon general said he expects new outbreaks due to the protests.
UK trials "unique formulation" of ibuprofen to treat coronavirus
A new London-based coronavirus treatment trial launched this week will test if a formulation of ibuprofen can treat one of the complications of coronavirus: severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.
The trial is jointly headed by King's College London, a London research hospital and the pharmaceutical organization, the SEEK Group.
It aims to reduce Covid-19 related respiratory failure, which in turn may decrease the need for more aggressive intervention such as ventilation, Kings College London said in a statement.
The drug would be given at a “very specific stage” of the virus to hospitalized patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in a randomized study.
Researchers say the drug differs from standard ibuprofen and is already licensed for use in the UK to treat other conditions. If proven successful, the treatment could be “invaluable” because of the low cost and high availability of the drug, the statement adds.
Austria, Germany prepare to ease coronavirus travel restrictions
Austria will lift its coronavirus-related border restrictions with seven neighboring countries from Thursday, the country's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Wednesday.
Those countries are Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
“We are returning to the pre-corona situation regarding these countries,” Schallenberg declared, adding that there will therefore be no more border controls with these countries.
However, Austria’s border with Italy -- one of Europe's worst-affected countries -- will remain closed. Schallenberg said the current infection rate in Italy would “not yet” allow an opening, adding that it would happen “as soon as the figures allow.”
Schallenberg said that although most borders are reopening, it is still best to refrain from unnecessary travel and to holiday instead within Austria.
Meanwhile, Germany is to lift its blanket travel warning for 29 European countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.
Berlin will then issue individual travel guidelines on a country-by-country basis, “unless there are no-entry bans or large scale lockdowns in place in the respective countries,” he said.
Germany does not advise travel to Britain due to its plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on new arrivals, Maas added.
EU countries are starting to lift Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions in place since March.
But Maas warned Germans to travel at their own risk. There will not be another repatriation initiative for any citizens stranded abroad this summer, he said.