Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
It's just after 11:00 p.m. in Rio de Janeiro and 11:00 a.m. in Tokyo. Here's the latest on the pandemic
More than 6.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide and at least 375,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest headlines:
Brazil's May surge: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country multiplied by five in the month of May, according to its health ministry. In the past 24 hours alone, Brazil recorded 12,247 new cases, with more than 526,000 total infections.
Yet Rio is easing restrictions: The city of Rio de Janeiro starts opening some nonessential businesses and activities Tuesday, Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced. Crivella said he expects the city to “return to normal” in early August.
In the US: Washington, DC, reported a spike in cases, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening. Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Monday a day of mourning for those who lost their lives to Covid-19. The US has recorded 1.8 million cases, including at least 105,000 deaths.
Fauci and Trump: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the country's Coronavirus Task Force, says he has not spoken to or met with Donald Trump in two weeks, and that his contact with the President has become much less frequent.
Italy infections decrease: After more than a month of gradually easing lockdown measures, coronavirus infections continue to steadily decrease in Italy, according to data from the country's Civil Protection Service. On Wednesday, the world-famous Uffizi gallery in Florence will reopen.
Rapid increase in the Americas: The Americas, especially Latin America and the Caribbean, are seeing a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization said. “Five of the 10 countries worldwide reporting the highest new number of cases in the past 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, USA, Peru, Chile and Mexico,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program.
WHO urges US: The World Health Organization said it hopes President Trump will not follow through with his decision to terminate the relationship between the United States and the WHO.
A quarter of US nursing homes report at least one coronavirus infection, first official tally shows
Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from coronavirus in the United States, according to federal data released on Monday.
One quarter of nursing homes had at least one case, and one in five had at least one death, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The cases were more prevalent in poorly rated facilities, which typically have weaker infection controls and fewer staffers per resident.
The report marks the first nationwide government tally showing the impact of the pandemic on nursing homes, which have been hit especially hard by the outbreak. More than 60,000 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The data, however, is not a complete picture, said Seema Verma, the agency's administrator. It covers only about 80% of nursing homes, and it doesn't include assisted living facilities. Also, CMS did not issue the requirement that nursing homes provide this information to the federal government until May 1, though Verma said that most facilities likely reported cases and deaths before that date, as well.
Mexico becomes seventh country to reach 10,000 coronavirus deaths
Mexico has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country's health authorities.
An additional 237 deaths on Monday took Mexico's toll to 10,167 since March 18, when the country’s first coronavirus fatality was recorded. Officials also reported another 2,771 cases, bringing the confirmed total to 93,435.
The country has recorded the second-most deaths in Latin America -- and the seventh-most worldwide.
It comes as Mexico entered a new Covid-19 phase Monday, reopening certain sectors of the economy such as mining, construction and tourism in certain areas under a plan deemed the “new normal.”
Coronavirus cases spike in Washington, DC
Washington, DC, reported a spike in coronavirus cases Monday, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening additional businesses and public spaces.
In a statement, the DC Health Department confirmed a new peak in positive cases recorded.
DC Health confirmed the spike restarts phase one of the District's reopening program. DC needs a 14-day decline in cases of community spread to move on to phase two.
A total of 56 new cases and two deaths were confirmed on Sunday. This raised the total number of cases to 8,857, with at least 468 deaths.
More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US
At least 1,811,172 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the US -- and at least 105,167 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
Johns Hopkins reported 18,937 new cases and 718 deaths on Monday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Brazil reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil multiplied by five in the month of May, according to numbers released by country's health ministry.
On May 1, Brazil had reported a total of 91,589 confirmed cases. As of Monday, the country's total stands at 526,447.
In the past 24 hours alone, Brazil recorded 12,247 new cases, the health ministry said.
Brazil also recorded 623 more coronavirus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, according to its health ministry, raising the overall death toll to 29,937.
Brazil is second only to the United States in number of coronavirus cases.
Italy launches voluntary contact tracing app
A voluntary contact tracing app has been launched in Italy after it was approved by the national body that regulates privacy, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.
The app, called Immuni, "respects the Italian and European privacy norms,” the Health Ministry statement says. It can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google stores.
Using Bluetooth technology, smartphones downloading the app will exchange random codes -- but not information that could identify devices' owners such as names, emails, phone numbers or GPS data.
"The app is able to determine that contact has taken place between two users without knowing who those users are and where the contact occurred," said Milan-based company Bending Spoons, which developed the app.
When two smartphones which have installed the app and have Bluetooth activated are in proximity, they store each other's random code, taking note of the length of the meeting and the distance among the two devices.
If the device’s owner tests positive for Covid-19, with their consent a health care operator will transfer their device's encrypted code to a server, and any individuals who also downloaded the app and have been in close contact with the infected person will receive a notification, the Health Ministry statement explained.
Users must be at least 14 years old, and those between 14 and 18 must have the authorization of at least one parent or legal guardian to download it.
The first four regions to roll out the app on June 8 will be Abruzzo, Liguria, Marche and Puglia.