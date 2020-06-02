Coronavirus cases spike in Washington, DC

A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site run by George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC on May 26. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC, reported a spike in coronavirus cases Monday, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening additional businesses and public spaces.

In a statement, the DC Health Department confirmed a new peak in positive cases recorded.

DC Health confirmed the spike restarts phase one of the District's reopening program. DC needs a 14-day decline in cases of community spread to move on to phase two.

A total of 56 new cases and two deaths were confirmed on Sunday. This raised the total number of cases to 8,857, with at least 468 deaths.