Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Coronavirus cases spike in Washington, DC
Washington, DC, reported a spike in coronavirus cases Monday, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening additional businesses and public spaces.
In a statement, the DC Health Department confirmed a new peak in positive cases recorded.
DC Health confirmed the spike restarts phase one of the District's reopening program. DC needs a 14-day decline in cases of community spread to move on to phase two.
A total of 56 new cases and two deaths were confirmed on Sunday. This raised the total number of cases to 8,857, with at least 468 deaths.
More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US
At least 1,811,172 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the US -- and at least 105,167 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
Johns Hopkins reported 18,937 new cases and 718 deaths on Monday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Brazil reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil multiplied by five in the month of May, according to numbers released by country's health ministry.
On May 1, Brazil had reported a total of 91,589 confirmed cases. As of Monday, the country's total stands at 526,447.
In the past 24 hours alone, Brazil recorded 12,247 new cases, the health ministry said.
Brazil also recorded 623 more coronavirus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, according to its health ministry, raising the overall death toll to 29,937.
Brazil is second only to the United States in number of coronavirus cases.
Italy launches voluntary contact tracing app
A voluntary contact tracing app has been launched in Italy after it was approved by the national body that regulates privacy, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.
The app, called Immuni, "respects the Italian and European privacy norms,” the Health Ministry statement says. It can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google stores.
Using Bluetooth technology, smartphones downloading the app will exchange random codes -- but not information that could identify devices' owners such as names, emails, phone numbers or GPS data.
"The app is able to determine that contact has taken place between two users without knowing who those users are and where the contact occurred," said Milan-based company Bending Spoons, which developed the app.
When two smartphones which have installed the app and have Bluetooth activated are in proximity, they store each other's random code, taking note of the length of the meeting and the distance among the two devices.
If the device’s owner tests positive for Covid-19, with their consent a health care operator will transfer their device's encrypted code to a server, and any individuals who also downloaded the app and have been in close contact with the infected person will receive a notification, the Health Ministry statement explained.
Users must be at least 14 years old, and those between 14 and 18 must have the authorization of at least one parent or legal guardian to download it.
The first four regions to roll out the app on June 8 will be Abruzzo, Liguria, Marche and Puglia.