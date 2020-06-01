Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Stranded migrant laborers prepare to board a special train to Bihar after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Chennai, India, on May 30. Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple states and territories throughout India will today begin lifting some coronavirus-related lockdown measures as part of the country's phased reopening plan.

As of today:

The curfew prohibiting the movement of people between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will be shortened to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nationwide.

The federal government will now allow states and union territories to lift restrictions on the interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods, if those jurisdictions so choose.

However, so-called "containment zones" -- where outbreaks of Covid-19 are more severe -- must remain under lockdown until June 30.

The official first phase of the plan, dubbed "Unlock 1," doesn't actually begin until June 8. During this phase, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services can reopen.

Under phase two of the plan, educational, training and coaching institutions, including schools and colleges, will be opened after consultations with states and union territories.

Dates for restarting international air travel for passengers, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, resuming metro rail services and reopening movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be decided in phase three.

No exact dates were provided for the start of phases two and three.

Cases spike: India recorded 8,380 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most in a 24-hour period in the country since the global pandemic began.

To date, India has confirmed more than 190,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 5,400 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.