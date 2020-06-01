Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
A group of fishermen caught 220 pounds of tuna and donated it to health care workers
When five Hawaii fishermen took to sea, they had one goal in mind: feeding their local health care workers.
One of the fishermen was Kyle Nakamoto, the executive producer of the diving show Hawaii Skin Diver TV, who told CNN the lucky group caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds.
The massive tuna was sent to a seafood distributor who cleaned, cooked, and prepared the tuna into more than 300 poke bowls, which were then delivered to Honolulu's Straub Medical Center and The Queen's Medical Center.
"Our staff at Straub Medical Center has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity displayed for our health care workers who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic caring for our patients and our community," Straub Medical Center chief operating officer Travis Clegg said in a statement.
"We are so grateful for all the donations we have received for our health care workers. This particular donation of fresh ahi was especially thoughtful, and we appreciate the hard work and effort that went into catching it and preparing such a wonderful meal for our teams."
Read more:
China records 16 new coronavirus cases
Chinese health authorities said 16 new cases of novel coronavirus were identified throughout mainland China on Sunday.
All of the cases were imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.
Some 16 new asymptomatic patients were also identified; China records these cases in a separate category to symptomatic cases.
Mainland China's total numbers:
- 83,017 confirmed cases
- 78,307 patients who have recovered and been discharged
- 4,634 deaths
- 397 asymptomatic cases under medical observation
- 76 active cases
More than 500,000 coronavirus cases reported in Brazil
Brazil has reported 16,409 cases of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 514,849.
Brazil is second only to the United States in its number of coronavirus cases.
Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, said earlier this week that the Americas have “become the epicenter of the Covid pandemic.”
Brazil also recorded 480 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to its health ministry, raising the overall death toll to 29,314.
Brazil has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since coronavirus lockdown
Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured riding a pony on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in her first photographed appearance since the coronavirus lockdown started in the UK.
The 94-year-old Queen has been a passionate horse lover throughout her reign and was photographed over the weekend riding one of her ponies, a 14-year-old Fell Pony called Balmoral Fern. On Sunday, the Royal Family’s verified Twitter page posted photos of the Queen riding.
The Queen has made two televised addresses during the lockdown, the first assuring those in isolation that "we will meet again" and the other to mark VE Day.
US sending hydroxychloroquine and ventilators to Brazil
The United States has delivered 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and will soon send 1,000 ventilators to Brazil, according to a joint statement from both countries.
The statement reads in part, "HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected."
This comes after the World Health Organization announced it has temporarily halted studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment due to safety concerns. The decision was made after an observational study published in the medical journal The Lancet described how seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die.
The US Food and Drug Administration has warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of clinical trials and that there are currently no published studies on using the drug as a prophylaxis, or preventative treatment.
The statement also announces the formation of a joint research effort to help combat coronavirus in the two countries.
"Further, in continuation of the two countries' longstanding collaboration on health issues, we are also announcing a joint United States-Brazilian research effort that will include randomized controlled clinical trials.”
The US and Brazil are the two countries with the highest confirmed number of coronavirus cases worldwide.
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Peru
The number of coronavirus cases in Peru rose to 164,476 on Sunday, an increase of 8,805 from the previous day, according to the country's health ministry.
The spike follows a trend of increasing new cases in recent days, which have seen Peru go from reporting about 4,000 to more than 7,000 new cases each day.
The country also reported 135 new coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the national death toll to 4,506, according to the ministry.
The capital city of Lima has the largest concentration of infections, according to the health ministry, which reported on Sunday that the city has recorded 100,526 virus cases.
Peru has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, behind Brazil.
India's Modi urges caution as country prepares to relax lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on India's people to be careful and take precautions such as using face masks and maintaining social distancing in public as the country prepares to ease its nationwide lockdown from Monday.
Modi, giving his monthly radio address, praised India's tackling of Covid-19, especially in light of its large population. India is the world's second most populous nation after China.
The country has endured suffering, but everyone is resolved to continue handling it, Modi said.
He also applauded charity groups, including NGOs and volunteer organizations, saying a commitment to serving people in need was part of India's ethos and that the country had displayed this, especially amid the pandemic.
Modi also addressed the migrant crisis that the country has faced amid the nationwide lockdown, saying no section of the country was untouched by the current situation. Migrants, poor people, and laborers are the worst impacted.
Victory over the coronavirus pandemic will also depend on innovation, Modi said. The road to victory over coronavirus is long and the world has not experienced anything like this ever before, he added.
He also mentioned other recent crises to have impacted the nation, including Cyclone Amphan and locust swarms, and promised all possible assistance to those affected.
India's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a three-phase plan to lift current lockdown restrictions, starting Monday.
Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Italy, despite loosened restrictions
Despite four weeks of loosened restrictions, the number of Covid-19 cases in Italy continue to decline.
The number of active cases of coronavirus decreased by more than 1,600 over a 24-hour period, according to figures released by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency on Sunday.
The statement said that there has been a decrease of at least 1,616 cases since Saturday’s figures, bringing the total number to approximately 42,075.
The Covid-19 death toll in the country currently stands at approximately 33,415 – an increase of 75 deaths due to the virus since Saturday, according to the agency.