Coronavirus cases in DC spike

A medical professional administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site run by George Washington University Hospital in Washington, on May 26. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC, reported on Monday a spike of coronavirus cases, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening additional businesses and public spaces.

In a statement, the DC Health Department confirmed a new peak in positive coronavirus cases recorded.

DC Health confirmed the spike in cases restarts phase one of the District's reopening program. DC would need to record a 14-day decline in cases of community spread in order to complete phase one and move on to phase two.

The DC Department of Health reported 56 new positive coronavirus cases and two coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 8,857, and the total number of deaths due to coronavirus deaths to 468.