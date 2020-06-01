Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Coronavirus cases in DC spike
Washington, DC, reported on Monday a spike of coronavirus cases, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening additional businesses and public spaces.
In a statement, the DC Health Department confirmed a new peak in positive coronavirus cases recorded.
DC Health confirmed the spike in cases restarts phase one of the District's reopening program. DC would need to record a 14-day decline in cases of community spread in order to complete phase one and move on to phase two.
The DC Department of Health reported 56 new positive coronavirus cases and two coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 8,857, and the total number of deaths due to coronavirus deaths to 468.
Peru reports more than 5,500 new coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Peru rose to 170,039 on Monday, an increase of 5,563 from the previous day, according to the country's Health Ministry.
The country also reported 128 new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the national death toll to 4,634, according to the Ministry.
Peru has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, following Brazil.
Outdoor dining and nonessential retail in New Jersey allowed to reopen on June 15
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state is on track to move to stage two in the reopening process June 15.
Outdoor dining and nonessential retail will be permitted to open with limited capacity on June 15.
Personal care businesses like salons will be allowed to open June 22 and Murphy said he hopes fitness centers will be permitted to open in some capacity shortly after that.
The governor stressed citizens should continue social distancing and face covering practices as the reopening stages continue.
Louisiana can move into phase 2 this week — but New Orleans won't
Louisiana can move to phase two of its reopening on Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
However, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that Orleans Parish will continue to stay in phase one.
“As we have said throughout this pandemic: we are watching the data, not the date. We don’t yet have sufficient data to authorize opening up further at this point,” Cantrell said in a statement. “We look forward to the return of visitors — but for that to happen, we have to be able to ensure New Orleans is the safest city to come to. That means being deliberate, and waiting until we have two to three weeks of additional data and the full confidence of our public health officials that restrictions can be further eased in a safe way.”
For the rest of the state, under phase two, bars as well as spas will be able to reopen and restaurants and businesses that have been operating at 25% capacity, will be able to move to a 50% occupancy starting Friday.
“We still have work to do, we still have restrictions that have to be in place and as I said many times, we’re not going to be back to normal but we are moving in the right direction,” Edwards told reporters in Baton Rouge.
Italy records lowest increase in coronavirus infections since end of February
After more than a month of gradually easing lockdown measures, coronavirus infections continue to steadily decrease in Italy, according to data from the country's Civil Protection Service.
There were 178 new infections on Monday, the lowest recorded increase since February 26, bringing the total number of cases, including deaths and recoveries, to 233,197.
The number of active cases stands at 41,367, a decrease of 708 compared to Sunday. The number of those in intensive care is 424, a decrease of 11 cases.
The total number of fatalities is 33,475, an increase of 60 people, according to Italy's Civil Protection Service.
Atlanta mayor extends hazard pay for the city’s frontline employees
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order to extend the hazard pay for the city’s Covid-19 frontline employees, her office said Monday.
The nearly 5,400 eligible employees will receive an additional $500 a month through Sept. 30, according to the order.
Mexico begins reopening economic sectors under its "new normal" plan
Mexico has entered a new Covid-19 phase today, reopening certain sectors of the economy under its new plan deemed the “new normal.”
Mining, construction and the “fabrication of transport equipment” such as the auto parts industry are now considered essential as they slowly begin reopening with safety measures that factories and its employees must adhere to.
This comes as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador begins a tour Monday in the state of Quintana Roo where Cancún is located, his first trip since late March.
The state is preparing to reopen the tourism sector among other activities.
During his press conference Monday morning held at Isla Mujeres, López Obrador addressed the importance of reactivating the national economy “for the good of the people,” while adding that this needs to be done cautiously and carefully.
The new phase also comes as Mexico’s newly reported cases and deaths continue to rise at the worst sustained levels since the outbreak began.
The death toll is expected to surpass 10,000 when new numbers are reported Monday evening. As of Sunday, Mexican health authorities reported 90,664 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 9,930 confirmed deaths.
More than 104,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
At least 1,797,457 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US and at least 104,584 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
Johns Hopkins reported 7,285 new cases and 203 deaths on Monday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Italy's museums and monuments gradually reopen
The world famous Uffizi gallery in Florence will reopen on Wednesday, according to an announcement on its website.
It's the latest in the list of Italian monuments and museums to reopen as the country gradually lifts coronavirus restrictions.
Vatican Museums, which host the Sistine Chapel, have welcomed the public again starting Monday, as has the Coliseum, but under strict rules such as temperature checks for visitors, compulsory face coverings and maintaining distance during the visit.
Travelers from the European Union and the UK will be allowed to enter Italy without having to go into quarantine starting Wednesday, in a move the government has described as a "calculated risk."
Visitors were previously required to undergo a two-week quarantine before being allowed entry.