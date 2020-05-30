New York governor signs bill that provides death benefits to families of frontline workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will resume its regular briefings as the administration continues its coronavirus response, CNN has learned.

The CDC held a briefing Friday in which director Robert Redfield said the agency was "never blind" to the early spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

That session was the first of the resumption of the regular press briefings, a senior Health and Human Services official told CNN.

Some context: The last of the regular briefings was on March 9. That is a short time after a top CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonier, the agency’s director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, surprised the Trump administration by predicting the coronavirus would be spreading more rapidly at a time when the White House was downplaying the seriousness of it.

Her comments sent the stock market tumbling and in turn, angered President Trump.

The move comes as the White House has been under fire recently for sidelining the administration’s health experts on its own coronavirus task force. The doctors, including Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, have appeared less and less as the country begins to reopen, despite fears of a potential resurgence.