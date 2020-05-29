Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

New daily case figures are starting to hold steady or tick downward nationally -- but that doesn't mean things are improving everywhere.

The risk is still high in places like Montgomery, Alabama. This morning, there were just two unoccupied ICU beds in Montgomery. In the county, cases have more than quadrupled since the state began reopening.

"We can't fast forward to the end of this movie," warned Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

And today, California reported its biggest ever one-day jump, with 2,617 new cases.

In every southern state except Florida and Texas, new case counts are still climbing.

The US now has more than 1.7 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 101,600 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.