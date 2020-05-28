Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Disney CEO explains why it's safe to go back to Disney World
Disney World is set to reopen -- but is it safe to return to the "most magical place on earth"?
Disney CEO Bob Chapek believes so.
The Disney resort in Orlando, Florida, plans to reopen on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said Wednesday.
The resort, which closed in mid-March because of the pandemic, will implement several health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a phased reopening.
Chapek spoke with CNN Business about reopening the parks and how different they will look under the new health guidelines.
More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
At least 100,276 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
That's almost twice the number of Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War.
No one knew how bad the coronavirus pandemic would get when the first known virus-related death happened on February 6. But since then, an average of nearly 900 Americans have died every day from Covid-19.
The victims have represented some of the best of humanity:
- An ER doctor who risked his life trying to save others.
- A grandmother and refugee who worked tirelessly to provide a better life for her children.
- A 36-year-old principal who helped troubled students grow produce for the needy.
- A Holocaust survivor who saved dozens of families from genocide.
Remembering the victims: 105 families shared their favorite memories with CNN. Read their stories here.
French Parliament adopts contact-tracing app
Both chambers of the French Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the StopCovid smartphone application on Wednesday, despite the contact tracing app being decried by opposition parties for its infringements on individual freedoms.
The vote was purely symbolic and was meant to let President Emmanuel Macron's government know there was political backing for the app. After hours of debate, StopCovid was adopted at the National Assembly with 338 votes in favor and 215 votes against. Around midnight, the French Senate voted in favor of the government app by 189 votes in favor to 129 against.
“StopCovid is a tool at the service of citizens and not a threat to their freedoms,” Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told the Lower House.
The app had already been given the green light by the National Commission for Digital Freedom on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the National Assembly told CNN on Wednesday that the government "did not need a legal basis in order to deploy the app, because it works on a purely voluntary basis and doesn’t infringe on personal freedom."
French digital rights association La Quadrature du Net said that between 60% and 80% of the population would need to use the app for it to be useful in the fight against the coronavirus.
Spain had 43,000 more deaths than usual during two peak Covid-19 months
Mortality rates in Spain were 55% higher than usual between March 10 and May 10, the country’s top coronavirus health ministry official said Wednesday.
“This excess of 55% represents more than 43,000 deaths than what is expected,” Fernando Simón, Spain’s director of the center for health emergencies, said. “That mortality was centered in people 75 or older,” accounting for 35,000 of the total excess figure.
However, only 27,118 of those additional deaths are linked to Covid-19. A “significant part” of the more than 43,000 deaths between March 10 and May 10 “cannot directly connect to Covid-19 yet,” cautioned Simón.
"If we count the deaths with coronavirus and compare it with the excess, there's still a significant number of deaths left that could be explained for several reasons," he added.
Among those reasons could be an inability or unwillingness to go to a hospital or get medical assistance during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, Simón said.
“We may have also witnessed some complications in some health centers that didn't favor survival during a longer period for some of our elderly,” he added.
A number of senior care homes in Spain reported unusually high mortality numbers during the height of the pandemic, but most of the deceased were not tested for Covid-19.
The numbers are emerging now, Simón said, because the country was under strict lockdown during the height of the epidemic, and notifications of deaths may have been delayed due to registry workers not being able to go to their offices -- leaving many deaths tallied without a detailed analysis.
El Salvador’s leader is taking hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he's taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent Covid-19.
Remember: Hydroxchloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that medical experts have said is an unproven and possibly harmful therapy to ward off the coronavirus. US President Donald Trump has also claimed he is using the drug.
“I use it as a prophylaxis. President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis. Most of the world’s leaders use it as a prophylaxis,” Bukele said on Tuesday.
Bukele touted his use of the drug during a news conference with the US Ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, about the donation the US had made of 250 ventilators to the Central American country.
"Sometimes what's recommended to the people is something different than what's recommended to the leaders, because I have been recommended to use hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis and the probability of this harming you is very low," Bukele said as he displayed a bottle of what is assumed to be hydroxychloroquine.
Bukele did not say how much he was taking or if the drug was prescribed by a doctor.
The leader added that at the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the drug was no longer part of the country's coronavirus treatment protocol, but it would remain available for "those who wish to use it as prophylaxis" or by a doctor's prescription.
The World Health Organization announced Monday that it has temporarily halted studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment in its Solidarity Trial due to safety concerns.
Coronavirus cases top 80,000 in Chile
Chile's ministry of health on Wednesday reported 4,328 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the country's total to 82,289.
Health authorities also reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 841 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Chile has one of the highest infection rates in Latin America.