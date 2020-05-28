Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Disney World is set to reopen -- but is it safe to return to the "most magical place on earth"?

Disney CEO Bob Chapek believes so.

The Disney resort in Orlando, Florida, plans to reopen on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said Wednesday.

The resort, which closed in mid-March because of the pandemic, will implement several health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a phased reopening.

Chapek spoke with CNN Business about reopening the parks and how different they will look under the new health guidelines.

Read the transcript here: