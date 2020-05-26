Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Inga Rasmussen, left, from Denmark is lifted up by Karsten Tüchsen Hansen from North Frisia during their daily meeting at the German-Danish border on April 24. Carsten Rehder/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Partners of Danish citizens will now be able to reunite with their significant others after Denmark lifted some coronavirus border restrictions on Monday, Danish Police and the Danish Justice Ministry told CNN.

The eased border controls apply only to permanent residents of Denmark's neighboring countries — Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Currently, the rules require those who are engaged or in a relationship to show police proof that the relationship has been ongoing for at least six months. However, following privacy concerns, authorities are in the process of updating the law to require only a signed declaration.

"The police requested people to prove the relationship by showing proof. The proof could be love letters or photos or things like that, but that was changed yesterday by the Minister of Justice," a Danish police spokesperson said,

Danish Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup said there may be some situations where extra control is needed from the police, but as a starting point, it is enough to sign the statement. "If it turns out that 500,000 German partners suddenly come to Denmark, then you might say, there are probably some who are cheating with the rules," he said.

"Foreigners can freely choose the extent and nature of the proof that they prefer to show to substantiate the relationship with their sweethearts in Denmark. Eventually, an overall assessment will be made at the border as to whether the foreigner will be allowed to enter Denmark," police said on its website.

The eased border controls will also allow people to visit grandparents or visit their holiday homes in Denmark — all considered "worthy purposes." All other travelers without a worthy purpose "will be refused entry to Denmark at all internal and external borders," according to the police.

The border relaxation is the latest step in Denmark's plan for a "controlled reopening" following coronavirus restrictions. The Ministry of Justice said it is also in close dialogue with the Nordic countries and Germany regarding the next steps in the reopening and a plan for summer tourism.