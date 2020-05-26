Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Italy's Andrea Bocelli says he has recovered from Covid-19
Italian singer Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had Covid-19 but has now fully recovered.
"The pandemic that troubled the world, involved — although in a very slight and almost asymptomatic way — also my person and some members of my family," Bocelli wrote on Facebook.
The classical singer said he didn't reveal he was sick sooner "not to unnecessarily alarm" his fans and protect his family's privacy.
Bocelli said he decided to reveal this now because he is donating blood to participate in a clinical study to find a cure for Covid-19.
In April, as the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, sat closed closed to the public on Easter because of the pandemic, Bocelli gave a special audience-free concert.
China's president says coronavirus pandemic must not impact military preparedness
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to continue its training and improve its combat preparedness amid the ongoing pandemic, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
“It is necessary to explore ways and means of training and preparing for war as we normalize pandemic prevention and control measures,” Xi said on Tuesday while addressing the Chinese military delegation to the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, which is holding its annual meeting in Beijing.
Remember: Modernizing the army and enhancing its combat preparedness have been a priority for Xi since he took power in 2013.
Xi, who also heads the 2 million-strong PLA, acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has been a “big test” for the military while also creating a “profound impact” on China’s security and development.
“It is necessary to adhere to the bottom-line thinking, comprehensively strengthen the training of troops and combat preparedness,” said Xi, adding that the military should “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests and the overall strategic stability of the country.”
Xi echoed previous statements made by Premier Li Keqiang following the announcement of an increased military budget last week when Li said the bigger military budget was needed to protect China’s “sovereignty, security, development interests.”
Xi’s comments come amid growing tensions between the US and China over several issues including trade, Hong Kong, and the coronavirus pandemic.
UK coronavirus death toll passes 37,000
At least 37,048 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said Tuesday.
The UK has at least 265,227 reported cases of the disease.
The government said more than 3.5 million tests have been performed across the country.
Russia’s Victory Day parade rescheduled for the end of June, Putin says
Russia's annual Victory Day military parade, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a televised videoconference Tuesday.
The Victory Day parade, a major celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, was supposed to be held on May 9. The Kremlin had planned to host foreign leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Putin was forced to cancel the parade — as well as a public vote on constitutional amendments that could extend his rule until 2036 — as the outbreak in Russia worsened.
The decision to hold the military parade, the first big public event since the beginning of the pandemic, points to a timeline the Russian authorities envision for lifting quarantine restrictions. Putin said specialists believe Russia "has surpassed the peak of the pandemic.”
The Immortal Regiment march, an event that involves thousands of people across Russia marching on the streets with portraits of family members who died in the war, will take place a month later, in July, as it would not be possible to hold while observing social distancing, Putin said.
Russia currently ranks third among countries with the most cases of coronavirus, behind the US and Brazil.
Denmark lifts some border restrictions to allow significant others to reunite
Partners of Danish citizens will now be able to reunite with their significant others after Denmark lifted some coronavirus border restrictions on Monday, Danish Police and the Danish Justice Ministry told CNN.
The eased border controls apply only to permanent residents of Denmark's neighboring countries — Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Currently, the rules require those who are engaged or in a relationship to show police proof that the relationship has been ongoing for at least six months. However, following privacy concerns, authorities are in the process of updating the law to require only a signed declaration.
"The police requested people to prove the relationship by showing proof. The proof could be love letters or photos or things like that, but that was changed yesterday by the Minister of Justice," a Danish police spokesperson said,
Danish Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup said there may be some situations where extra control is needed from the police, but as a starting point, it is enough to sign the statement. "If it turns out that 500,000 German partners suddenly come to Denmark, then you might say, there are probably some who are cheating with the rules," he said.
"Foreigners can freely choose the extent and nature of the proof that they prefer to show to substantiate the relationship with their sweethearts in Denmark. Eventually, an overall assessment will be made at the border as to whether the foreigner will be allowed to enter Denmark," police said on its website.
The eased border controls will also allow people to visit grandparents or visit their holiday homes in Denmark — all considered "worthy purposes." All other travelers without a worthy purpose "will be refused entry to Denmark at all internal and external borders," according to the police.
The border relaxation is the latest step in Denmark's plan for a "controlled reopening" following coronavirus restrictions. The Ministry of Justice said it is also in close dialogue with the Nordic countries and Germany regarding the next steps in the reopening and a plan for summer tourism.
It’s 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here’s the latest on the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 5.5 million people globally. If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- US approaches 100,000 deaths: At least 98,223 people have died of coronavirus across the United States, which has the highest number of cases globally.
- Crisis in Brazil: Brazil recorded 11,687 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday, taking the nationwide total to 374,898. Only the US has recorded more.
- China says Wuhan tested 6.5 million in 9 days: Wuhan conducted more than 6.5 million Covid-19 tests in nine days, according to state media -- a drastic move by authorities to prevent a second wave of infections.
- UK anger over Boris Johnson's adviser continues: A junior minister resigned Tuesday after the UK Prime Minister stood by his aide Dominic Cummings, who has admitted to travelling to northern England during the country's lockdown.
- South Korean court jails man for refusing to quarantine: An unnamed defendant was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to stay either at home or in a government-designated quarantine facility.
- Dutch leader did not visit dying mother for weeks: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's elderly mother died on May 13. He obeyed virus restrictions and did not visit her in the weeks before her death, although he was able to be with her on her final night.
UK records lowest weekly coronavirus death toll in six weeks, statistics body says
Britain registered its lowest weekly coronavirus death toll in six weeks as of May 15, according to data released by the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 4,210 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the UK in the week ending May 15, the lowest figure since the week ending April 3, when 3,801 deaths were recorded.
As of Monday 25 May, the UK government had recorded 36,914 coronavirus deaths in all settings.
Separately, ONS data revealed more than 10,000 additional coronavirus deaths across England and Wales than previously reported by the government.
A total of 41,220 coronavirus-related deaths occurred between 28 December 2019 and 15 May 2020 in England and Wales, according to the ONS. This figure is 10,467 higher than the 30,753 total reported by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over the same period.
The discrepancy is caused by the different criteria used by the DHSC and the ONS for registering Covid-19 deaths.
“The DHSC count deaths where a person has been tested positive for Covid-19, while the ONS counts deaths where Covid-19 (including suspected cases) was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location,” the ONS said.
The UK began counting deaths in all settings – not just hospitals – on 29 April 2020 as part its daily death toll update.
Dutch leader did not visit dying mother for weeks to comply with coronavirus restrictions
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was unable to visit his mother in the weeks leading to her death due to coronavirus restrictions, but he did stay with her on her final night, the prime minister's spokesman told CNN on Tuesday.
On Monday, Rutte announced that his mother, 96-year-old Mieke Rutte-Dilling, had passed away on May 13. She did not die of Covid-19.
In a statement released Monday, Rutte said, "In addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long. We have now said goodbye to her in a family circle and hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future."
He complied with all the coronavirus restriction measures and didn't visit his mother for more than 8 weeks," the prime minister's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"However, the restriction measures leave room to say goodbye to a dying family member during the very last phase. The Prime Minister stayed with his mother during her last night."
Selected UK patients to access "cutting edge" coronavirus drug remdesivir
Selected coronavirus patients within the UK National Health Service (NHS) will soon be able to gain access to a "cutting edge" drug to speed up their recovery, the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Tuesday.
The government is working with manufacturer Gilead Sciences to supply remdesivir to the NHS, according to the DHSC statement.
"The anti-viral drug remdesivir will be made available to patients meeting certain clinical criteria to support their recovery in hospital," the DHSC said.
The drug is currently being tested in clinical trials in the UK, with early data suggesting it can shorten patients' recovery time by approximately four days, the DHSC added.
"This shows fantastic progress. As we navigate this unprecedented period, we must be on the front foot of the latest medical advancements, while always ensuring patient safety remains a top priority," UK Minister for Innovation Lord Bethell said Tuesday.
"The latest, expert scientific advice is at the heart of every decision we make, and we will continue to monitor remdesivir's success in clinical trials across the country to ensure the best results for UK patients," he added.