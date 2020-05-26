Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Singapore confirmed 344 new coronavirus cases on Monday
Singapore reported 344 new Covid-19 cases on Monday -- all but six of which were located in foreign worker dormitories.
The government said in a statement that 99% of those cases are linked to known clusters.
Singapore initially appeared to have the pandemic under control, but a dramatic spike in cases among the city's foreign workers -- who live in small, cramped spaces where it is easy for the virus to spread -- forced authorities in the city-state to take drastic measures.
Singapore is home to about 1.4 million migrant workers who come largely from South and Southeast Asia. As housekeepers, domestic helpers, construction workers and manual laborers, these migrants are essential to keeping Singapore functioning -- but are also some of the lowest paid and most vulnerable people in the city.
The rate of infection among migrant workers appears to have slowed in recent days, and more appear to be recovering.
The numbers: Singapore has confirmed 31,960 Covid-19 cases and 23 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The government said Tuesday that 862 more patients were discharged from medical facilities, and that 15,738 have recovered.
Eight Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in ICUs, while upwards of 607 that are still in hospital are either stable or improving. The government said 15,592 patients who either have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still testing positive are being isolated.
Space X astronauts spent three week in “ultimate quarantine”
To further protect the crew of Space X’s first astronaut launch from any potential Covid-19 exposure, the company and NASA set up a three-week “ultimate quarantine” -- and outfitted them “looking like ninjas,” a mission official said Monday.
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission is a flight test with crew, prior to certification of systems by NASA for operational missions to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are expected to fly on the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday.
“Making sure that the crew is healthy and isn't going to be bringing potential virus or anything up to the crew on station... this is a very serious process that people go through,” Kathy Lueders, manager of NASA's commercial crew program, told reporters during a teleconference.
“They're like doing the ultimate quarantine... They and all the people that have been interacting with them and working with them are suited and checked and tested and to make sure that Bob and Doug are going up to station safe... They look like ninjas."
Top UK aide defends lockdown trip: "I don't regret what I did"
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, has defended his actions after receiving widespread criticism for traveling more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) from his London home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, telling reporters on Monday that he traveled to Durham to ensure the welfare of his child.
“I thought, and I think today, that the rules, including those regarding small children and extreme circumstances, allowed me to exercise my judgment about the situation I found myself in,” Cummings said during the televised briefing.
“I can understand that some people will argue that I should have stayed at my home in London throughout. I understand these views, I know the intense hardship and sacrifice the entire country has had to go through, however I respectfully disagree.”
Cummings also told reporters that he believes his actions were “reasonable in these circumstances,” detailing the series of events which preceded his decision to leave London.
“I was worried that if both my wife and I were seriously ill, possibly hospitalized, there is nobody in London that we could reasonably ask to look after our child and expose themselves to Covid,” the Prime Minister’s adviser said.
“I don’t regret what I did…I think what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances.”
Some context: Following an investigation by the Mirror and Guardian newspapers, Cummings was revealed to have traveled to Durham – more than 250 miles from his home in London – during the lockdown, despite his wife having developed symptoms of coronavirus.
While Johnson has offered his support for Cummings, saying on Sunday that he believes his adviser acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity,” Cummings confirmed on Monday that he did not inform the Prime Minister of his decision prior to leaving for Durham.
“I did not ask the Prime Minister about this decision. He was ill himself, and he had huge problems to deal with…I thought that I would speak to him when the situation clarified over coming days,” Cummings said.
“Arguably this was a mistake and I understand that some will say that I should have spoken to the Prime Minister before deciding what to do."
The White House's travel ban for Brazil starts tomorrow
President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation suspending entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within 14 days immediately preceding their arrival.
The new travel suspension begins May 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
It's aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus coming into the US from Brazil, the country with the second-most cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The proclamation reads in part, "I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States."
Brazil reports more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Brazil recorded 11,687 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.
This raises the nationwide total to 374,898 confirmed cases.
The country also recorded 807 new deaths, raising the death toll to 23,473.
The South American nation is now second only to the United States in reported cases.
Peru reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Peru rose to at least 123,979 on Monday -- a jump of 4,020 from the previous day, according to the country's health ministry.
The ministry also reported 173 new deaths since the previous day, raising the national death toll to 3,629.
Peru has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Latin America, behind Brazil.