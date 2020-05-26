The White House's travel ban for Brazil starts tomorrow

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation suspending entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within 14 days immediately preceding their arrival.

The new travel suspension begins May 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

It's aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus coming into the US from Brazil, the country with the second-most cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The proclamation reads in part, "I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States."

