Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
The White House's travel ban for Brazil starts tomorrow
President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation suspending entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within 14 days immediately preceding their arrival.
The new travel suspension begins May 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
It's aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus coming into the US from Brazil, the country with the second-most cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The proclamation reads in part, "I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States."
Brazil reports more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Brazil recorded 11,687 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.
This raises the nationwide total to 374,898 confirmed cases.
The country also recorded 807 new deaths, raising the death toll to 23,473.
The South American nation is now second only to the United States in reported cases.
Peru reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Peru rose to at least 123,979 on Monday -- a jump of 4,020 from the previous day, according to the country's health ministry.
The ministry also reported 173 new deaths since the previous day, raising the national death toll to 3,629.
Peru has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Latin America, behind Brazil.