Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

A public screen shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, on May 25. Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Japan is set to expand its travel ban list to 111 countries effective Wednesday, now including the United States, India, and South Africa, the government ministries said.

The ban list, which will add 11 more countries this week, forbids foreign nationals who stayed in those countries from entering Japan, to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Japanese citizens are still allowed to enter the country, although they will need to go through medical tests and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The travel ban expansion comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the country’s nationwide state of emergency earlier today. It lasted almost a month.