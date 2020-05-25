Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Schools reopen in Australia's New South Wales state
Schools in the Australian state of New South Wales will fully reopen Monday, according to a news release from the state's education department.
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a return to full-time, face-to-face teaching and learning was both safe and "crucial for the educational progress of every child in NSW from Kindergarten to Year 12.”
Schools will need to maintain safety precautions, including no assemblies and excursions, Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said.
As of Saturday, New South Wales had 3,087 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus cases spike in US capital
There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Washington, DC, according to data from the DC Department of Health.The increase could pose a setback for the criteria Mayor Muriel Bowser is using to decide when the city will begin stage one of its reopening.
Until this weekend, Washington had 11 days of declining community spread of the coronavirus. The city said 14 days of decline were needed as one of the measurements necessary before moving to stage one of reopening. Sunday would have been the 13th day of decline -- but instead there was a small spike over the last two days.
Since the spike was small, the DC Department of Health said Sunday it would consider this a reset back to day 11 of the decline because the number of cases was fewer than the department’s calculation of the standard deviation for the number of cases.
"We don't have to go to day zero," Director of the DC Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said in a news conference call.
Bowser said last week that Washington could begin stage one of its reopening on Friday, May 29, barring any spikes in cases.
With this increase in cases, DC could still have 14 days of decline before potentially reopening this Friday. Nesbitt would not comment on whether this reset affects when Washington could begin reopening.
There are two other factors for reopening: A less than 20% positivity rate and hospital capacity less than 80%. As of Sunday, the positivity rate is 19%, and the hospital capacity is 74%.
The White House has announced new travel restrictions on Brazil
President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a proclamation suspending entry to the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within the 14 days immediately prior to their arrival.
"I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States," the proclamation reads in part.
The policy is aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. As of Sunday evening, Brazil had more than 347,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-most of any country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday. "These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."
Some context: Coronavirus has yet to peak in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest and worst-affected city, but the health care system is already beginning to break down.
As the crisis deepens and the number of deaths continues to rise, President Jair Bolsonaro is urging businesses to reopen. He opposes many governors who are stressing social distancing measures to slow the spread.
Far from hospitals, Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate. The death toll is double that of the rest of Brazil's population, according to the advocacy group Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.
More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in New York state
New York state reported an additional 1,589 Covid-19 cases over 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 361,515, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Earlier Sunday, Cuomo said intubations and hospitalizations were down.
New coronavirus cases are up slightly on the rolling average but generally, “all part of the decline," Cuomo said.
FDA commissioner issues Memorial Day warning: "Coronavirus is not yet contained"
The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday urged Americans observing Memorial Day weekend to follow federal guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, saying the deadly virus "is not yet contained."
"With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained. It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all," Dr. Stephen Hahn wrote in a tweet.
Some context: The commissioner's Memorial Day warning comes as some states begin to reopen, allowing people to go to beaches, cookouts and bars as they observe one of the more popular holidays taking place amid the pandemic. But as social activities increase, health experts like Hahn warn the US is not out of the woods.
"Even as states and some state officials rush to reopen it's on us to make smart and safe decisions," Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN Saturday night.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told the public last week that going outside was fine, with cautious measures.
"Go out, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from anyone so you can have the physical distancing," he told a CNN coronavirus town hall. "Go for a run. Go for a walk. Go fishing. As long as you're not in a crowd and you're not in a situation where you can physically transmit the virus."
Chile reports more than 3,700 new coronavirus cases
Chile's Ministry of Health reported 3,709 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, taking the country's total to 69,102.
Health authorities also reported 45 new deaths, with 718 people in the country now killed by coronavirus.