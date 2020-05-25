Democratic leaders say President Trump's coronavirus testing plan is "disappointing"

Anger is mounting among Britons who have sacrificed family gatherings during the country’s lockdown, after Boris Johnson defended his chief aide for breaching restrictions by driving across the country while his wife had Covid-19 symptoms.

John Wilson shared a letter to his MP on Twitter on Monday in which he described being unable to visit his wife while she died in hospital with the coronavirus.

“I have delayed writing to you for 15 hours to try and let my rage subside so that I can be coherent and civil,” he wrote in the letter, which has gone viral.

"On the day she died I could not be with her to hold her hand, I just sat by the telephone, I was not able to see her body," Wilson wrote. "In other words under severe mental and emotional distress I, like the vast majority of the population, have complied with your government's instructions in order to protect my fellow citizens.”

Wilson asked his Conservative MP Greg Smith what his view is on Dominic Cummings’ trip to the north of England, and Boris Johnson’s decision to stand by the aide despite outrage in the UK that he was allowed to travel while the public were being told to stay at home.

“This is a letter about the actions and judgment of Mr. Johnson -- not, as many people seem to think, about Mr. Cummings,” Wilson explained too CNN.

His message exemplifies the sentiment of many Brits, who are asking why Cummings has avoided discipline while funerals of more than 10 mourners have been banned and Britons have been asked to stay away from family events.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday that Cummings had "no alternative" but to drive 260 miles across England to stay with his parents while his wife was sick with Covid-19 symptoms, insisting he acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity."

"I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent, and I do not mark him down for that," Johnson added at the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday.

But the scandal has rumbled into a fourth day and has derailed the government’s coronavirus response. "There cannot be one rule for Dominic Cummings and another for the British people," the opposition Labour Party said in a statement.