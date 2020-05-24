Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the globe
More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in New York state
New York state reported an additional 1,589 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 361,515, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Earlier Sunday, Cuomo said intubations and hospitalizations were down.
New coronavirus cases are up slightly on the rolling average but generally, “all part of the decline," Cuomo said.
New Jersey reports 52 new coronavirus-related deaths
New Jersey has reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths, according to a tweet from Gov. Phil Murphy.
The state has 2,857 people in hospitals, 760 in critical care and 639 on ventilators, the tweet said.
New Jersey currently has a total of 154,154 Covid-19 cases and 11,133 deaths.
Large crowds spotted at pool party at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
Jodi Akins visited Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Saturday for a pool party.
Akins, from Blue Springs, went with four friends and acknowledged it was hard to social distance but said the bar took their temperatures before going in.
"Me and four of my friends attended the pool party. When we walked up my first words were 'oh my gosh' it was intense for sure!! Social distancing was nonexistent. However everyone was enjoying themselves. It was a very carefree environment but security was heavy," Akins told CNN.
Akins said the bar had bottles of hand sanitizer for patrons to use.
The bar posted on Facebook that this was its of summer launch party called "Zero Ducks Given Pool Party." It advertised several DJs and bands performing throughout the event.
FDA commissioner issues Memorial Day warning: "Coronavirus is not yet contained"
The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday urged Americans observing Memorial Day weekend to follow federal guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, saying the deadly virus "is not yet contained."
"With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained. It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all," Dr. Stephen Hahn wrote in a tweet.
Some context: The commissioner's Memorial Day warning comes as some states begin to reopen, allowing people to go to beaches, cookouts and bars as they observe one of the more popular holidays that's to take place amid the pandemic. But as social activities increase, health experts like Hahn warn the US is still not out of the woods.
"Even as states and some state officials rush to reopen it's on us to make smart and safe decisions," Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN Saturday night.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told the public last week that going outside was fine, with cautious measures.
"Go out, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from anyone so you can have the physical distancing," he told a CNN coronavirus town hall. "Go for a run. Go for a walk. Go fishing. As long as you're not in a crowd and you're not in a situation where you can physically transmit the virus."
Chile reports more than 3,700 new coronavirus cases
Chile's Ministry of Health reported 3,709 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, bringing the country's total number of cases to 69,102.
Health authorities also reported 45 new deaths, bringing the country's death tally to 718.
After Brazil and Peru, Chile has one of the highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America.
South Africa to reopen the majority of its economy
South Africa will reopen the majority of its economy starting June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening.
Most sectors will open under new level three regulations, but with strict observance of social distancing and health safety measures.
The national borders will remain closed and flights will continue to be grounded, except for cargo. Schools will begin a phased reopening, with grades 7 and 12 beginning on June 1.
All public universities will be expected to begin remote teaching.
The nation’s coronavirus-related alcohol ban will be lifted for home consumption, but its ban on cigarettes continues under level three.
“We are in much better position than many other countries at this stage in the progression of the disease,” Ramaphosa said.
Some context: South Africa has conducted close to 600,000 coronavirus tests and more than 12 million screenings thanks to an army of around 60,000 public health workers deployed at the start of the country’s outbreak.
Ramaphosa admitted that one third of South Africa’s cumulative cases occurred in the last week alone, adding that modeling shows that “the coronavirus pandemic is going to get much worse before it gets better.”
“We have known all along that the lockdown would only delay the spread of the virus, but it would not be able to stop it,” said Ramaphosa.
42 rabbis in Minnesota Rabbinical Association agree to keep doors closed
The Minnesota Rabbinical Association released an addendum to their statement issued Friday announcing they have agreed to keep the doors to their synagogues closed.
There are 42 rabbis in the association who agreed; all of them released a unanimous statement following guidance issued by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to continue worshiping at home.
Ohio governor says wearing a face mask is not political
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told NBC that wearing a face mask is not about politics.
DeWine said he agreed with the emotional plea made by fellow Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota on Friday.
“This is not about politics. This is not about whether you're liberal or conservative, left or right, republican, democrat. We wear the mask, and it's been very clear what the studies have shown. You wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others,” DeWine said.
DeWine urged Ohio residents to wear masks when in public.
"When you go out and interact directly with people, we're asking Ohioans to do this. And so, it doesn't — it's not about politics. It's not about conservative or liberal. It's about helping other people," DeWine said.
UK schools to begin reopening on June 1, prime minister says
Schools in the United Kingdom will start to reopen on June 1, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus Sunday.
“In line with the approach being taken in many other countries, we want to start taking our children back into the classroom, in a way that is as manageable and as safe as possible,” Johnson said. “We said we would begin with early years' settings and reception, year one, and year six in primary schools.”
“We then intend from June 15 for secondary schools to provide some contact for ear 10 and year 12 students to help them to prepare for exams next year, with up to a quarter of these students in at any point," Johnson added.
Johnson went on to say, schools would be provided with guidelines on how to reopen in a way that is safe for students, teachers and parents, which would include:
- Reducing the size of classes
- Staggered breaks and lunch times, as well as drop-offs and pick-ups
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning
- Reducing the use of shared items
- Utilizing outdoor space
“All children and staff and their families will have access to testing, if they display symptoms,” Johnson added.