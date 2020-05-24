Dominic Cummings faces reporters at his London home on Saturday. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

One of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lawmakers has called on the Prime Minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings to resign for breaching coronavirus rules.

“Enough is enough,” Steve Baker wrote in an opinion piece for The Critic website. “Dominic Cummings must go before he does any more harm to the UK, the Government, the Prime Minister, our institutions or the Conservative Party.”

Baker said it is “intolerable” that Johnson’s government is losing so much political capital at the moment.

“Time is up. It is time for Dom to resign so Boris can govern within the conventions and norms which will see us through.

“It is time to get competing expert advice, decent software and better decisions, end the lockdown and start a long, hard recovery.”

A former adviser for Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, has also called on Cummings to resign.

“I think the second incident… if true, does it. I don’t think there’s any way around it,” Tom Swarbrick told Sky News.

“It’s very clear he broke the rules anyway and the mitigation that was being offered doesn’t stack up when you’ve had this second incident.”

The Guardian and Mirror newspapers are reporting that Cummings made a second trip from London to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

Downing Street said in response to the latest stories: “We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr. Cummings from campaigning newspapers.”

They follow earlier reports that Cummings made an initial journey to his parents for childcare while sick with Covid-19 symptoms.