Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
A US hairstylist worked while symptomatic and exposed 91 people to coronavirus
A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers in the US state of Missouri, health officials said.
The case highlights the threats of community spread in the US as businesses start to reopen after weeks of shutdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.
In this instance, 84 customers exposed got services from the hairstylist at Great Clips, said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. In addition to the customers, seven colleagues were also notified of exposure.
"The individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. The 84 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing, as will seven coworkers," the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a statement. "It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result."
Goddard did not provide details on the identity or the condition of the stylist. He said health officials have reached out to the people who were exposed, adding that the hairstylist had kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible.
Some US beaches will have police to enforce social distancing rules over Memorial Day weekend
After weeks spent holed up indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, Americans will emerge from lockdowns to venture outdoors for Memorial Day this coming Monday.
There will be beach days, cookouts and park visits. And with the large gatherings, the risk for community spread outbreaks will be high, health officials warn.
"We'll be having people who want to get out there and get fresh air," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a CNN coronavirus town hall. "You can do that."
But that does not mean let your guard down as coronavirus spreads.
"Go out, wear a mask, stay six feet away from anyone so you have the physical distancing," he said. "Go for a run. Go for a walk. Go fishing. As long as you're not in a crowd and you're not in a situation where you can physically transmit the virus."
Enforcing the rules: Paul Kanitra, the mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, said police will be on the beach this weekend to enforce social distancing by giving warnings or asking people to leave.
"Nobody wants to be the mayor from 'Jaws' who lets everyone back in the water a little too soon, right?" he said.
In South Korea, 219 cases have been linked to the nightclub cluster
On May 9, reports started emerging of cases spiking in the South Korean capital of Seoul.
It immediately raised alarm; South Korea had just started loosening restrictions and opening up some businesses after largely regaining control of the outbreak that had peaked in February and March.
Authorities quickly identified the cases as concentrated in Itaewon, the entertainment district popular for bars and nightclubs. A 29-year-old man infected with Covid-19 had visited several clubs, where he transmitted the virus to dozens more people.
There have now been 219 cases linked to the nightclub cluster, Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday.
The KCDC said yesterday that the man had infected 95 people in Itaewon, who then spread the virus further.
The numbers: South Korea now has 11,165 cases nationwide and 266 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The coronavirus crisis in Brazil is hitting poverty-stricken favelas
The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting inequalities in wealth and health care access around the world -- and in Brazil, the crisis has reached the poverty-stricken and densely-populated favelas.
An estimated 13 million people nationwide live in these neighborhoods, where many residents subsist on minimum wage or less and depend on jobs that have been impacted by the pandemic.
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh visited the favelas of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous city.
"This is the place people don't want to live in, yet poverty means it's packed all the same," he said, walking through narrow streets. "It's in these densely-packed alleyways you can tell the real risk of a high infection rate."
One resident in the favela told CNN she had tested positive despite wearing masks whenever going outside to the market. Without much space to self-isolate, she resorted to sitting on her second-floor terrace.
Some context: On Saturday, Brazil surpassed Russia to become the country with the second-highest number of cases globally, after the United States.
The country has seen its numbers spike in recent weeks; on Friday authorities said they had recorded 20,803 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The nationwide total now stands at 330,890 cases and 21,048 deaths, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic could reshape the world order. Trump's chaotic strategy is accelerating US losses
Europe outright rejected US President Donald Trump's vision of the world this week. Tensions between these historic democratic allies that have been simmering since Trump came to office three years ago have now come to a boil during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid-19 has shocked the world by the speed of its spread, but it is also accelerating another global change in the balance of power -- and not in America's favor.
US and China: Despite Trump's early hailing of Xi Jinping's handling of the pandemic, he has since blamed the Chinese President for covering up the early stages of China's outbreak. Beijing has consistently denied such accusations, and criticized the US approach to the pandemic.
Trump has also sought to blame the WHO for siding with China, and cut almost $500 million in funding to the United Nations body.
Europe's role: Despite deep concerns about China's handling of the pandemic, European leaders backed the WHO resolution calling for "a stepwise process of impartial independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing mechanisms, as appropriate to review experience gained and lessons learned" from the global response to Covid-19.
What this means: The language is convoluted and hardly inspires confidence China will atone appropriately for its early failures, but it is a measure of the gulf opening up between Trump and his European allies that such a compromise could even be countenanced.
India reports more than 6,600 cases within 24 hours, in largest one-day spike
India recorded 6,654 new cases in the past 24 hours -- the country's biggest one-day surge in cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
This raises the nationwide total to 125,101 cases and 3,720 deaths.
The western state of Maharashtra is the hardest hit in the country, with 44,582 cases and 1,517 deaths.
This comes as domestic flights resume in India. The government announced that domestic airlines would be able to resume services starting next week, though some states have said incoming passengers would still be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The US reported more than 24,000 cases today
The US reported 24,104 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,299 related deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
That brings the national total to at least 1,601,251 cases and 96,001 deaths.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York is the worst-affected state, with at least 358,154 cases and 28,853 deaths. New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts follow next.
China reports no new symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time since pandemic started
China reported no new symptomatic coronavirus cases on Saturday, for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak in December.
There were 28 new asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.
With no new deaths reported, China's death toll stands at 4,634.
Of the 82,971 patients who have been confirmed with coronavirus since the outbreak began, 78,258 have since recovered and been discharged from hospital, the NHC said.
US man charged with fraud for falsely claiming he was infected, federal prosecutors say
A man in the US state of Georgia is charged with defrauding his employer by falsely claiming he was infected with Covid-19, federal prosecutors say.
Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, a suburb of Atlanta, worked for a Fortune 500 company with a facility in the Atlanta area, according to a news release from the US attorney's office in Atlanta.
He allegedly submitted a falsified medical record to the company, which then closed the facility for cleaning "in concern for its employees and customers," and paid employees during the shutdown, the release says.
That cost the corporation more than $100,000 and forced the unnecessary quarantine of several other employees, according to the US attorney's office.
"The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families," US Attorney Byung J. Pak said.
An affidavit filed by an FBI agent said the company repeatedly contacted Davis in an effort to get a copy of a positive Covid-19 test but he never provided it. Davis has since admitted he did not have Covid-19, according to the US attorney's office.
