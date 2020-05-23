Arkansas experiencing a second peak, governor says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is experiencing its second peak of Covid-19 cases.

We're having a second peak right now and they're really about 30 days apart," Hutchinson said at a briefing Saturday.

The first peak saw 160 cases in one day followed by a "deep dip," Hutchinson says. On Saturday, there were 163 new cases of Covid-19 in Arkansas in what the governor calls a second peak.

There are "enough hospital beds in Arkansas to accommodate the number of Covid-19 patients that need that hospital care," according to Hutchinson.

"We’re in good shape now with that, and we will be in the future," the governor said.