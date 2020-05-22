Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

China will not set a specific target for economic growth this year, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing.

The NPC, China's top legislature, opened its third session on Friday morning.

The decision not to set a target is "because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment," said Li, the country's second-in-command.

Not setting a specific target for economic growth would enable the government to focus more on achieving stability and security, he said.

Li added that China is expected to face great uncertain economic challenges following the pandemic, and that coronavirus was "the fastest spreading, most extensive, and most challenging public health emergency China has encountered since the founding of the People's Republic."

Some context: The world's second largest economy has taken a huge hit from the virus, as lockdown measures brought much of the country to a halt from late January to March.

China's gross domestic product shrunk 6.8% in the first quarter this year -- the worst plunge since quarterly records began in 1992.

The Chinese Communist Party has pledged to double the size of the economy from 2010 by the end of 2020 -- a goal that could be difficult to reach in the fallout of the pandemic, as growth had already slowed due to a prolonged trade war with the United States.