Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The Arab country of Jordan will impose a nationwide curfew for three days as Covid-19 cases increase, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Wednesday.

The curfew starts midnight Thursday local time and ends midnight Sunday. It coincides with Eid Al Fitr, the religious holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Medical workers and essential employees are exempt from the curfew.

“These decisions came in light of developments in the epidemiological situation in Jordan. The number of infections has increased significantly over the past days," said Adaileh at a briefing on Wednesday.

New cases: 23 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, raising the country's total to 672, said Minister of Health Saad Jaber.

This comes soon after lifting lockdown: Jordan, which imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, began easing restrictions on economic activity earlier this month.

While the government at the time announced the spread of the virus had been suppressed, officials warned that they would revert to the lockdown if the situation worsened.