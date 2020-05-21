Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Mexico records 424 deaths in 24 hours
Mexico reported its highest one-day jump for coronavirus deaths, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.
Covid-19 deaths surged by 424 in 24 hours, the ministry said.
The country also reported 2,248 new cases within 24 hours.
This brings the national total to 56,594 confirmed cases and 6,090 total deaths, the ministry said.
Mexico has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, after Brazil and Peru.
CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:
Jordan announces 3-day nationwide curfew following rise in cases
The Arab country of Jordan will impose a nationwide curfew for three days as Covid-19 cases increase, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Wednesday.
The curfew starts midnight Thursday local time and ends midnight Sunday. It coincides with Eid Al Fitr, the religious holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Medical workers and essential employees are exempt from the curfew.
“These decisions came in light of developments in the epidemiological situation in Jordan. The number of infections has increased significantly over the past days," said Adaileh at a briefing on Wednesday.
New cases: 23 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, raising the country's total to 672, said Minister of Health Saad Jaber.
This comes soon after lifting lockdown: Jordan, which imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, began easing restrictions on economic activity earlier this month.
While the government at the time announced the spread of the virus had been suppressed, officials warned that they would revert to the lockdown if the situation worsened.
More than 93,000 Covid-19 deaths reported in US
At least 1,550,959 coronavirus cases and 93,416 related deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Nationwide, at least 22,391 new cases and 1,485 deaths have been reported on Wednesday.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
US protesters stage Covid-19 funeral procession outside the White House
Protesters staged a mock funeral in Washington on Wednesday to protest the White House coronavirus response.
Dozens of cars lined the street honking near the US President's official residence, while protesters lined body bags in the park.
Some protesters held signs criticizing US President Donald Trump, including one placard that read: “How many graves can one President dig?”
The “Day of Mourning” protest was organized by multiple activist and political action groups, including the Center for Popular Democracy, MoveOn, Indivisible and Care in Action.
WHO reports largest one-day jump in global coronavirus cases
Tedros Adhanom-Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday said that more cases had been reported to the agency in the past 24 hours than any time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” Tedros said at a briefing in Geneva. “In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO -- the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two-thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries.”
Those four countries are the United States, Russia, Brazil and India, WHO infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove confirmed to CNN.
It is important to note: There can be delays in reporting at many points in the process, so this single-day high does not mean that these 106,000 people were infected, tested or counted in the past 24 hours.
CNN relies exclusively on Johns Hopkins University for its case and death counts, but the world’s preeminent health agency making this announcement today is newsworthy.
Brazil reports nearly 20,000 new cases in biggest single-day surge
Brazil saw its highest jump in coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the country's health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Some 19,951 new infections were recorded, bringing the country's total to 291,579 confirmed cases.
Brazil also reported 888 deaths, bringing to the national total to 18,859 fatalities, the ministry said.
