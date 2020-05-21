Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Bolivian health minister arrested for alleged corruption involving ventilator purchase
Bolivian health minister Marcelo Navajas was arrested in a mounting corruption scandal over the purchase of 170 ventilators at an inflated cost, Col. Ivan Rojas, chief of the Bolivian Special Forces in the Fight Against Crime, announced on Wednesday.
Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez said on Twitter that Bolivia used $2 million in funds from the Inter-American Development Bank to purchase 170 ventilators from a Spanish company.
Navajas and several others were arrested and taken in for questioning, but public prosecutors have yet to present charges, Rojas said. Navajas was also removed from his post as health minister after being arrested.
On Monday, Añez pledged to fully investigate the purchase.
"We will keep investigating, no matter who's going to fall," Añez tweeted hours after Navajas' arrest.
A spokesperson for the Inter-American Development Bank said it began investigating possible irregularities around the purchase as soon as the bank was aware.
"The Inter-American Development Bank views with great concern information about possible irregularities in the acquisition of ventilators by Bolivia’s Ministry of Health with financing provided by the Bank, and we respect the efforts that the country’s public institutions are making to shed light on the facts of the case," the spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.
Coronavirus testing is "a mess" in the US, report says
Coronavirus testing in the United States is disorganized and needs coordination at the national level, infectious disease experts said in a new report released on Wednesday.
Right now, testing is not accurate enough to use alone to make most decisions, including who should go back to work or to school, the team at the University of Minnesota said.
"It's a mess out there," Mike Osterholm, head of the university's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, which issued the report, told CNN.
"Testing is very, very important, but we're not doing the right testing."
The number of tests that have been completed -- numbers widely reported by states and by the White House -- show only part of the picture, the report reads.
"The data is really kind of screwed up," Osterholm said. "It's because the public health system is overwhelmed."
The report calls on the US Department of Health and Human Services to appoint a panel to oversee and organize testing.
US aircraft carrier returns to sea following major coronavirus outbreak
The USS Theodore Roosevelt has returned to sea, after being docked in Guam for weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak onboard in March.
The US Navy announced the aircraft carrier left Guam today and entered the Philippine Sea to conduct carrier qualifications.
Onboard outbreak: More than 1,000 of the ship’s nearly 4,900-member crew tested positive for Covid-19. After evacuating some 4,000 sailors from the ship to Guam, the US Navy had been returning sailors following a period of quarantine and isolation in the hopes of getting the aircraft carrier to sea as soon as possible.
“After cleaning the entire ship from bow to stern, the appropriate number of crewmembers to operate the ship underway have returned from quarantine after passing rigorous return-to-work criteria,” the Navy said in a news release.
The release added that they were bringing fewer sailors onboard, which would help increase social distancing.
New measures: All sailors onboard have taken required lessons on virus prevention and mitigation, and practiced simulation emergency procedures while executing measures like wearing masks, said the release.
Other virus prevention measures include adjusted meal hours, sanitizing spaces, minimizing in-person meetings, and a simulated medevac.
"It was an unprecedented challenge to get to this point and I'm proud of the Rough Rider Team's tenacity and resiliency in the face of uncertainty," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the ship's commanding officer.
Peru surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases
Peru has surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
The country reported 4,537 new cases and 110 deaths within 24 hours, raising the national total to at least 104,020 cases and 3,024 deaths.
Peru is second to Brazil for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America.
Mexico records 424 deaths in 24 hours
Mexico reported its highest one-day jump for coronavirus deaths, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.
Covid-19 deaths surged by 424 in 24 hours, the ministry said.
The country also reported 2,248 new cases within 24 hours.
This brings the national total to 56,594 confirmed cases and 6,090 total deaths, the ministry said.
Mexico has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, after Brazil and Peru.
Jordan announces 3-day nationwide curfew following rise in cases
The Arab country of Jordan will impose a nationwide curfew for three days as Covid-19 cases increase, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Wednesday.
The curfew starts midnight Thursday local time and ends midnight Sunday. It coincides with Eid Al Fitr, the religious holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Medical workers and essential employees are exempt from the curfew.
“These decisions came in light of developments in the epidemiological situation in Jordan. The number of infections has increased significantly over the past days," said Adaileh at a briefing on Wednesday.
New cases: 23 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, raising the country's total to 672, said Minister of Health Saad Jaber.
This comes soon after lifting lockdown: Jordan, which imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, began easing restrictions on economic activity earlier this month.
While the government at the time announced the spread of the virus had been suppressed, officials warned that they would revert to the lockdown if the situation worsened.
More than 93,000 Covid-19 deaths reported in US
At least 1,550,959 coronavirus cases and 93,416 related deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Nationwide, at least 22,391 new cases and 1,485 deaths have been reported on Wednesday.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
US protesters stage Covid-19 funeral procession outside the White House
Protesters staged a mock funeral in Washington on Wednesday to protest the White House coronavirus response.
Dozens of cars lined the street honking near the US President's official residence, while protesters lined body bags in the park.
Some protesters held signs criticizing US President Donald Trump, including one placard that read: “How many graves can one President dig?”
The “Day of Mourning” protest was organized by multiple activist and political action groups, including the Center for Popular Democracy, MoveOn, Indivisible and Care in Action.
WHO reports largest one-day jump in global coronavirus cases
Tedros Adhanom-Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday said that more cases had been reported to the agency in the past 24 hours than any time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” Tedros said at a briefing in Geneva. “In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO -- the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two-thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries.”
Those four countries are the United States, Russia, Brazil and India, WHO infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove confirmed to CNN.
It is important to note: There can be delays in reporting at many points in the process, so this single-day high does not mean that these 106,000 people were infected, tested or counted in the past 24 hours.
CNN relies exclusively on Johns Hopkins University for its case and death counts, but the world’s preeminent health agency making this announcement today is newsworthy.