Coronavirus pandemic: updates from around the world

Medical workers administer a coronavirus test at East China Normal University in Shanghai on May 9. Yin Liqin/China News Service/Getty Images

China reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus and no new deaths on Sunday, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The new infections include four imported cases in Inner Mongolia and three local cases -- two from Jilin province and one from Shanghai.

The total number of confirmed cases in China stands at 82,954, with 82 active cases, according to the NHC.

A further 18 new asymptomatic cases were also reported on Sunday. Some 4,970 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

A total of 78,238 confirmed patients have recovered and been discharged so far.

The official death toll in mainland China is 4,634.

