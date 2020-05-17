Paramedics transport a patient at the General Hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on May 13. Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico’s Ministry of Health reported 278 new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, meaning 5,045 people there have now died from Covid-19.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 2,112 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 47,144.

Saturday's toll marked a slight decrease in the rate of new cases, after two days of over 2,400 new cases, the highest daily numbers the country has seen since its first infections were reported on February 28.