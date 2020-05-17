Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the world
Without naming Trump, Obama lambasts US coronavirus leadership
Former US President Barack Obama delivered scathing criticism of how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled by American leaders during a second commencement address on Saturday.
Obama did not name his successor, President Donald Trump. But his target was clear as he characterized the US response to the crisis as woefully haphazard.
“All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers,” Obama said. “A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you.”
Obama was speaking in a primetime event called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” which was broadcast on many networks, including CNN.
In remarks made earlier to graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Saturday, Obama again did not name Trump. But his rebuke of how the current President has handled the worst public health crisis in a general was plain.
“More than anything this pandemic has fully finally tore back the curtain on the idea that so many of folks in charge know what they are doing. And some of them are not even pretending to be in charge,” he said.
While delivering a piece of advice in the second set of remarks, he attacked “so-called grown-ups” for “why things are so screwed up.”
“Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy. That’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including with some fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up,” he told the high school graduates.
Obama said he hopes the graduates decide to ground themselves with "values that last. Like honestly, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, and respect for others.”
The coronavirus exposed the US' reliance on India for generic drugs. But that supply chain is ultimately controlled by China
Sarah Thebarge, a 41-year-old physician assistant living in San Francisco, takes a pill every day to treat her lupus, a chronic condition that causes unbearable joint pain, fatigue and fainting spells.
The medicine she takes is hydroxychloroquine or HCQ.
But in March, HCQ, which is also used to treat malaria, suddenly became harder to get after US President Donald Trump touted the drug as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
As people started hoarding it, India -- which reportedly makes 70% of the world's supply of HCQ -- quickly halted exports to secure its own supplies.
"When the hoarding started, my 30-day supply was in back order," said Thebarge. "The scenario really scared me, what would happen to me if I couldn't get HCQ?"
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved HCQ as the treatment for Covid-19, but the episode showed how dependent the US is on India for drugs -- namely generic drugs, which are copies of brand-name pharmaceuticals that have the same effects but cost less.
In the US, 90% of all prescriptions are filled by generic drugs and, one in every three pills consumed is produced by an Indian generics manufacturer, according to an April 2020 study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG.
While the US seems to hold sway with its ally India in obtaining the finished product, there's a bigger issue earlier in the supply chain.
India gets around 68% of its raw materials -- known as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) -- from China. Any disruption in that supply chain can create a major problem, especially during a pandemic.
Mexico death toll tops 5,000
Mexico’s Ministry of Health reported 278 new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, meaning 5,045 people there have now died from Covid-19.
On Saturday, Mexico reported 2,112 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 47,144.
Saturday's toll marked a slight decrease in the rate of new cases, after two days of over 2,400 new cases, the highest daily numbers the country has seen since its first infections were reported on February 28.
Authorities in Wuhan 'didn't like to tell the truth,' top Chinese adviser says
Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first reported, suppressed key details about the magnitude of the initial outbreak, according to Dr. Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser.
"The local authorities, they didn't like to tell the truth at that time," Zhong said. "At the very beginning they kept silent, and then I said probably we have (a larger) number of people being infected."
Zhong said he became suspicious when the number of officially reported cases in Wuhan remained at 41 for more than 10 days — despite infections emerging overseas.
China has reported more than 82,000 coronavirus cases, with at least 4,633 deaths, according to data from the country's National Health Commission. The number of new infections surged quickly in late January, prompting city lockdowns and nationwide travel bans.
Read the full story here
Brazil's coronavirus deaths surpass 15,000
More than 15,000 people have died in Brazil after contracting the novel coronavirus, the country's health ministry says.
Health officials reported 816 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,633.
The number of cases in Brazil continues to rise. There are 233,142 cases of the virus in the country and 14,919 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday, the ministry said.
Brazil has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The latest uptick pushed Brazil's case count past Spain and Italy.