Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
US House approves $3 trillion Covid-19 bill despite GOP opposition and some Democratic defections
House Democrats passed a more than $3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by a vote of 208-199 on Friday evening.
The measure was approved despite opposition from Republicans as well as from some moderate and progressive Democrats. Fourteen Democrats crossed party lines to vote against it and one Republican voted in favor.
The legislation, which reflects Democratic priorities and was not a product of bipartisan negotiations, would stand as the largest relief package in US history.
House Democratic leaders argued that the package, which allocates funding for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and a new round of direct payments to Americans, is urgently needed to address the crisis.
The legislation is not expected to be taken up by the Senate due to GOP opposition. Democrats also had to grapple with criticism and pushback from moderates upset that the bill did not have widespread bipartisan support and progressives who believe the bill did not go far enough to help Americans facing fallout from the pandemic.
A number of Democratic moderates came out against it ahead of the final vote, including vulnerable lawmakers in competitive battleground districts.
Freshman Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Ben McAdams of Utah, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Cindy Axne of Iowa, and Elaine Luria of Virginia all said ahead of the vote that they opposed it and indicated they planned to vote against it.
Where politicians stand: Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, a freshman from a Michigan swing district who was the subject of an intense lobbying campaign, announced not long before the final vote that she would support the bill. She had been signaling to her leadership that she would vote against it, but had been lobbied all day, multiple sources told CNN.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said on Friday that she would vote against the bill. She and a number of other progressives had been frustrated that their paycheck guarantee proposal was not included in the bill.
GOP Rep. Pete King indicated ahead of the final vote that he would cross party lines and support the measure. The New York Republican planned to vote for the measure, his spokesman told CNN earlier in the week.
In a sign of how serious that pushback from Democrats was, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked to lock in the support for the bill ahead of a final vote with multiple sources involved in the vote-counting effort telling CNN that Pelosi worked hard behind-the-scenes to ensure she had the votes.
Some more context: When asked ahead of the vote how hard she was working the vote, Pelosi said, "like normal" and that she was "confident" the bill would pass.
Pelosi, a California Democrat, defended the bill on Thursday against attacks that it is partisan, saying, "We're putting our offer on the table. We're open to negotiation."
Most Republicans dismissed the aid package as a liberal wish list. They have argued it is too soon to move ahead with another far-reaching legislative response to the pandemic without first waiting to see the results of the trillions of dollars in aid that have already been enacted.
UNICEF is building a coronavirus treatment center in the world's largest refugee camp
UNICEF is building a 210-bed isolation and treatment center in Cox's Bazar, home to the world's biggest refugee camp, after two people there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees live in the camp to escape violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar.
One of the confirmed cases was a Rohingya refugee, while the other was a Bangladeshi citizen who lives in the area surrounding the camps, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.
Bangladesh has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 298 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Government response: The Bangladeshi government suspended most of the services within the densely populated camps in late March, including educational programs and other advocacy work.
Health officials have now begun to treat both patients while isolating and testing other refugees in the camps, the agency said.
Covid in the camps is "a nightmare": “The first positive case of Covid-19 in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh is the realization of a nightmare scenario,” said Daniel P. Sullivan, a senior advocate for human rights with the US-based organization Refugees International.
“In addition, the prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch’s brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive."
Air Canada is reducing its workforce by up to 60%
Air Canada will be significantly downsizing its operation, including reducing its workforce by 50% to 60%, the airline said in a statement.
“COVID-19 has forced us to reduce our schedule by 95% and, based on every indicator we have, our normal traffic levels will not be returning anytime soon. Our current workforce supports an operation transporting 51 million customers a year with 1,500 flights a day and 258 aircraft. With current realities, this is simply not sustainable going forward,” the airline said.
Air Canada said it is taking these measures to conserve cash and to resize its business to fit the level of anticipated traffic in the mid- to longer-term, while positioning itself to rebuild once business returns.
“We are working with our unions to implement these measures in accordance with our collective agreements,” the airline said.
CDC director forecasts 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by June 1
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, said the department's forecasting models predict deaths from Covid-19 exceeding 100,000 by June 1.
He tweeted: “CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1.”
His tweet comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.
As of 8:40 p.m. ET on Friday, Johns Hopkins University counts 87,493 coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Spain eases restrictions for almost 70% of its population
As part of the de-escalation process in Spain, 70% of the population will now have fewer restrictions under phase one.
The other 30% of the population -- mainly in and around Spain’s two largest cities of Madrid and Barcelona -- remain on phase zero, but with some relief measures, Health Minister Salvador Illa said during a televised news conference on Friday.
Before the latest changes, just over half of Spain's population already was on phase one starting May 11.
Illa and the director for Health Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón, explained that the Madrid region, which includes the Spanish capital and surrounding cities, will remain at phase zero as a precaution despite improvements in reducing coronavirus cases, and quickly detecting new ones.
“It's a region (Madrid) that has a mobility situation and characteristics of connection with the rest of Spain and Europe with flights and international connections that is a very particular situation we have to take into account," Simón said.
Italy's Lombardy region to reopen restaurants and shops on Monday
Italy’s worst-hit coronavirus hotspot, Lombardy, will begin the process of reopening shops, restaurants and hair salons on Monday, the region’s governor said Friday.
According to government data, the northern Italian region has so far recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases across the country. At least 34,242 active cases were reported Friday.
The announcement comes after a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Minister of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia and Italy’s regional governors, in which the politicians agreed to allow local authorities to ease national confinement measures.
In a statement to CNN, Boccia affirmed that regional authorities will have the freedom to decide whether they wish to begin the process of reopening, or if they will continue to impose confinement measures.
If regional leaders decide to relax additional restrictive measures, they will be required to communicate their actions to the central government, Boccia added.
Men, blacks and the poor most likely to catch coronavirus, study shows
Older men, people who live in densely populated but deprived areas, who are obese and who have chronic kidney disease, are more likely not only to develop serious illness from the coronavirus, but to catch it in the first place, British researchers reported Friday.
Their detailed look at people who sought coronavirus tests from all over England turned up some surprises. People living in larger households were less likely to test positive, but blacks were disproportionately likely to be diagnosed with the virus, the team reported in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
“In our sample, we found increasing age, male sex, increasing deprivation, urban location, and black ethnicity were associated with increased odds of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test,” Simon de Lusignan, from the University of Oxford, and colleagues wrote. “Chronic kidney disease and increased BMI (a sign of obesity) were the only clinical factors independently associated with a positive test.”
The team analyzed data from 587 people with positive results and 3,215 with negative results, collected by physicians across England. They found 18% of people ages 40 to 64 tested positive, compared to 4.6% of children age 17 and younger. Men were somewhat more likely than women to test positive.
And people living in poorer areas were more likely to be infected. “Of 668 people in the most deprived areas, 29.5% tested positive, compared with 7.7% in the least deprived areas,” the researchers wrote.
“People in urban areas were more at risk than those in rural areas. Of 1,816 people tested in urban areas, 26.2% tested positive, while in rural areas 5.6% tested positive.”
One surprise: Smokers were less likely to test positive. The researchers don’t think smoking protects people from infection, however.
“Smokers are more likely to have a cough, meaning they might also be more likely to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 than non-smokers, even if they are SARS-CoV-2 negative,” they wrote. “ This more frequent testing could increase the proportion of smokers with negative SARS-CoV-2 results in our sample, which would bias our results. However, the proportion of smokers in our study was low.”