Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the world
Home health aide charged after elderly patient dies of Covid-19 complications
A home health aide in New Jersey is facing five counts of endangerment after an 80-year-old woman she cared for died after contracting Covid-19.
The aide, Josefina Brito-Fernandez, 49, was asked to self-quarantine by health officials after testing positive for the virus at a Camden testing site in mid-April, the New Jersey attorney general's office said in a statement.
Instead, Brito-Fernandez continued treating the woman and two developmentally disabled siblings in their home without personal protective equipment the next day, the attorney general said.
Home video appears to show the health aide without PPE taking vital signs, feeding and sponge-bathing the woman, according to the attorney general's office. The aide's employer had mandated all employees wear PPE when treating patients, the attorney general's office said.
The elderly woman and four other members of the household later tested positive for the virus. The woman was hospitalized and died days after the home visit.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office declined to confirm whether Brito-Fernandez tested positive for the virus citing medical privacy laws, but it is known that she was in contact with someone who had Covid-19 before experiencing symptoms, according to the press release.
The New Jersey attorney general's office and New Jersey State Police also declined to confirm that Brito-Fernandez received a positive Covid-19 test result.
CNN reached out to the state Division of Consumer Affairs to confirm Brito-Fernandez has an active nursing license but did not immediately hear back.
Brito-Fernandez is not currently in custody, according to Colby Gallagher, a spokeswoman with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
A court appearance has not been scheduled yet, and it is not known if she has retained an attorney at this time, Gallagher said.
At least 45 public transit employees have died after contracting Covid-19, union says
John Costa, president of the largest labor union representing public transit employees in the US and Canada, said at least 45 members have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
"My concern is we don't need to lose any more of our members. Our members know this job is essential. They know when they took this job, it's 24/7," Costa, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Saturday.
"We keep the cities moving. We keep the economy moving. We keep the front lines moving. But we need to be protected. We didn't sign up to die when we took those jobs," he added.
More than 1,000 union members from New York to Seattle have tested positive for the virus, according to the union.
Italy is taking a 'calculated risk' in easing coronavirus lockdown, prime minister says
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country must approach the re-opening of the economy with "prudence."
"We are facing a calculated risk, knowing that the epidemiological curve could rise again," Conte said.
"The epidemic curve is encouraging … we are now in the condition to face this new phase with faith and responsibility," he added.
Health officials in Italy reported 153 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday — the lowest increase of coronavirus deaths since the lockdown was imposed in March.
The country has been easing some measures and the lockdown will be further relaxed on Monday. Retail stores, restaurants and hotels will be advised to do temperature checks, require face coverings and maintain social distancing among customers.
Conte announced travel restrictions will be lifted for those traveling from European countries by June 3.
More USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors retest positive for Covid-19
Eight additional sailors who had returned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have retested positive for coronavirus, a defense official told CNN.
The sailors were initially removed from the ship to self-quarantine and were allowed back on board after testing negative twice.
The official said it is not clear if the sailors were reinfected or if very low levels of the virus remained in their bodies that testing had not detected.
The news comes after five other sailors retested positive earlier this week.
The new positive tests were first reported by Politico.
Some background: In March, more than 1,000 sailors from the carrier's nearly 4,900-member crew tested positive following an outbreak aboard the ship. The Navy had been returning sailors to the Roosevelt following a period of quarantine and isolation in the hopes of getting the aircraft carrier to sea as soon as possible.
The Navy said Thursday that more than 2,900 sailors have been moved back on board.
Obama criticizes US leadership on coronavirus response in HBCU virtual commencement speech
Former President Barack Obama criticized the "folks in charge" for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic while delivering a virtual commencement address for historically black colleges and universities on Saturday.
"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge," Obama said.
He addressed how the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected black communities.
"A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities," Obama said.
He urged graduates to care about each other. "Our society and our democracy only works when we think not just about ourselves but about each other."
New York Racing Association applauds governor's decision to allow horse racing
The New York Racing Association welcomed the decision from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen horse racing tracks by June 1 without fans.
"This is a reasoned and responsible decision by Governor Cuomo that will enable horse racing to resume in a way that prioritizes health and safety while recognizing that NYRA is the cornerstone of an industry responsible for 19,000 jobs and $3 billion in annual economic impact," NYRA President/CEO Dave O'Rourke said in a statement.
O'Rourke says the group has developed a comprehensive safety plan to protect the community and plans to announce race dates for the 2020 spring/summer meet at Belmont Park in the "very near future."
Some context: Belmont Park hosts the Belmont Stakes, traditionally the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The event was originally scheduled for June 6.
The NYRA had not officially postponed the event and it's unclear whether the organization will keep the same schedule for the race.
The other two Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes have been postponed. The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled for September 5 and organizers for the Preakness Stakes have not announced a new date.
Canada approves country's first clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine
Health authorities in Canada have approved the country's first clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"The National Research Council of Canada will be working with the manufacturers, so that if these vaccine trials are successful we can produce and distribute it here at home," Trudeau told reporters on Saturday.
"This is encouraging news," he added.
While Trudeau did not discuss where the possible vaccine was being developed, the National Research Council announced earlier this week that it would collaborate with CanSino Biologics Inc, a company based in China.
The company's vaccine effort is backed and funded in part by the Chinese government.
The race to stop the virus: As of Friday, there were at least 118 potential Covid-19 vaccines in the works around the world but only eight were in clinical trials, the World Health Organization said.
Arkansas shuts down pandemic unemployment website after data breach, governor says
The website for Arkansas' Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program has been shut down after a data breach, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said at a news conference this afternoon that an applicant “seems to have illegally accessed the system.”
When it was discovered, it was necessary to shut the system down and contact authorities, he said.
“Steps have been taken consistent with our state requirements for any data breach, and the sequence of events that we have to go through in our protocols is that law enforcement is notified of the breach," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson added that if during the investigation it became evident that any personal, sensitive data was compromised, additional steps would be taken, including notifying the applicants or anyone that may have had their personal information compromised.
Also, if necessary, a credit monitoring program for those that might have been impacted could be offered.
“This is something we've had some experience with," Hutchinson said. “It's one of the reasons that we have a good cyber insurance program here in the state.”
In terms of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Payments, a team will continue to work through the weekend to get the system up, payments processed, with the goal of getting “money out the door, next week," Hutchinson said.
It's 3 p.m. in New York. Here are the top coronavirus headlines you need to read.
It's about 3 p.m. in New York. Here are the top coronavirus headlines you may have missed this afternoon.
- Spraying disinfectants: The World Health Organization is warning that spraying disinfectants across broad indoor spaces, or on other people, in an attempt to kill coronavirus can do more harm than good.
- White House outbreak: After spending the past week largely out of sight, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Florida next week –– his first trip outside of Washington since his press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus on May 8.
- Schools in the UK could open as early as next month. Only those in kindergarten, grade one and grade six will return but only with smaller class sizes, officials say. The approach is based on "the very best scientific advice" and would only go forward if coronavirus cases continue to decrease.
- Protests: At least 13 protesters participating in an anti-lockdown demonstration in London were arrested. The protests come as the country prepares to enter its ninth week of lockdown on Monday.
- New Jersey: New hospitalizations from coronavirus have decreased by 55% across the state in the past two weeks. Fishing charters and other chartered boat services and watercraft rentals to resume effective at 6 a.m. tomorrow.