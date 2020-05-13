Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Transport for London expects to lose nearly $5 billion and calls for government to step in
London’s transport operator is in a “critical” financial situation and needs to reach an agreement with the government in the next 48 hours, London’s Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander said Tuesday.
Alexander told a Transport For London (TFL) finance committee that the local government body may be forced to issue a Section 114 notice, which is the equivalent of a public body going bust, if an agreement is not reached.
“It’s clear the situation is now critical ... and that there is just no sustainable way forward without direct government support,” Alexander said.
Across London, tube travel has been reduced by 95% and bus travel by 85% during the coronavirus outbreak, TFL said in a statement on Monday. On April 24, the organization announced it had furloughed 7,000 staff -- around 25% of its workforce -- under the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme. It said this would save it an estimated £15.8 million ($19.3 million) every four weeks.
However, a TFL document submitted to Tuesday’s committee says its loss from the "steep decline" in revenue for the full year is anticipated to be over £4 billion ($4.9 billion) and the remaining gap to balance its proposed Emergency Budget for 2020/21 is around £3.2 billion. It says TFL is in ongoing discussions around how this should be funded with the Department for Transport and HM Treasury.
“We have done everything possible to help reduce the spread of coronavirus by working with the Government to rapidly reduce ridership to low levels not seen for 100 years while keeping transport available for essential journeys, such as NHS or supermarket staff heading to work. This was the right thing to do and has saved lives. But given that 80 per cent of our income is from fares, it has had a highly significant impact on our finances and will do for the coming months,” a TFL spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.
“This is why our finance committee will discuss a proposed Emergency Budget that prioritises what is essential for maintenance of basic services to support coronavirus government planning. This is an interim measure until we can propose a revised budget later in the year. But it is clear that the long term impact of the coronavirus will mean that we need financial support now and into the future so that we can support the recovery of London and the UK. We are in constructive discussions with the Government over the necessary financial support, and a successful conclusion to these is now extremely urgent,” the statement continued.
International pediatricians outline treatments for inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to Covid-19
Immune treatments and blood thinners can help children affected by an inflammatory syndrome that might be linked with coronavirus infection, pediatricians say.
A panel called the International PICU-COVID-19 Collaboration has compared notes and released a consensus statement defining the condition, naming it “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19.”
“To date, most children affected have done well. Treatments have included anticoagulation, IV immunoglobulin, IL-1 or IL-6 blockade, and corticosteroids. Some children have only needed supportive care,” Boston Children’s Hospital said on its website.
Dr. Jeffrey Burns, chief of critical care medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, coordinates the panel.
The syndrome is marked by persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs, and other symptoms similar to shock.
“In some cases, children present with shock and some have features of Kawasaki disease, whereas others may present with signs of cytokine storm. In some geographic areas, there has been an uptick in Kawasaki disease cases in children who don’t have shock,” Boston Children’s Hospital rheumatologist Dr. Mary Beth Son said.
Kawasaki disease involves inflammation in the walls of medium-sized arteries and can damage the heart.
Smokers, former smokers at nearly the double the risk of severe Covid-19, study finds
Smokers and former smokers, including e-cigarette users, have a significantly greater risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19 and dying from the illness than their non-smoking counterparts, according to a new study from the University of California, San Francisco.
“Smoking is associated with substantially higher risk of COVID-19 progression,” Stanton Glantz, a professor of medicine at the UCSF Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education, said in a statement.
The meta-analysis, or study of studies, looked at 19 peer-reviewed papers from China, South Korea and the United States. It found 30% of smokers developed more severe forms of Covid-19 compared to 17.6% of non-smokers.
“The meta-analysis showed an association between smoking and COVID-19 progression,” Glantz and colleagues wrote in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research.
“Smoking and e-cigarette use increase the risk and severity of pulmonary infections because of damage to upper airways and a decrease in pulmonary immune function in general, although these effects have not yet been studied for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” they wrote. “Smokers have a known higher risk of infection and mortality from MERS-COV, a viral respiratory illness caused by a different coronavirus.”
The analysis likely underestimated how smoking affects the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the general population, the authors said, because the studies the analysis is based on were only focused on those who had already developed Covid-19.
But the authors urged health officials to add smoking cessation for both tobacco and e-cigarette products to the list of steps needed to curb the pandemic, and are advocating for more data collection on smokers and e-cigarette users to see if they’re at greater risk of contracting the disease.
Slack back online after earlier confirming connectivity issues
Workplace communication tool Slack is back online after being down for a short period of time this morning.
The outage was tough timing for the platform as workers have increasingly come to depend on the service for telework during the coronavirus pandemic.
Slack said Tuesday evening that it was investigating connectivity issues with the productivity app, following reports of outages on the service.
The company acknowledged that users were experiencing failures in sending messages, in a status update on its website.
Slack has more than 12 million daily active users, according to the company's website.
Key coronavirus model projects 147,000 US deaths by August -- 10,000 more than previous estimate
A key coronavirus model often cited by the White House has again raised its coronavirus death projection, now predicting 147,000 deaths in the US by August 4.
That’s an increase of about 10,000 deaths compared to the model’s estimate from this weekend, which was already higher than earlier projections.
On Sunday, Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, tied the earlier increase to “explosive increases in mobility in a number of states.”
Compared to Sunday, the model now projects about 2,450 additional deaths in New York, 2,000 additional deaths in Massachusetts and 1,700 additional deaths in Pennsylvania. Other states saw sizable increases as well. North Carolina, for example, is now expected to see about 3,200 more deaths, and Maryland about 1,200 more.
Some states saw decreases in projected deaths, however, including Georgia, which is now expected to see 1,500 fewer deaths. The model’s projection for Indiana has also gone down by 1,600 deaths.
On its website, IHME said exact reasons for the changes vary by state. But the institute pointed to “epidemiological indicators and key drivers of viral transmission,” like changes in testing and mobility.
IHME also pointed to the easing of social distancing policies, but said “the full potential effects of recent actions to ease social distancing policies, especially if robust containment measures have yet to be fully scaled up, may not be fully known for a few weeks due to the time periods between viral exposure, possible infection, and full disease progression.”
Russia reports world's second highest number of coronavirus cases
Russia is reporting the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
The country has officially recorded at least 232,243 confirmed cases and at least 2,116 deaths from the virus, according to JHU.
Tuesday was the 10th consecutive day that Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases.
Iceland expects to ease restrictions on international travelers "no later than June 15"
Iceland expects to start lifting restrictions on international arrivals to the country "no later than June 15," the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
Travelers will likely have to choose between being tested for Covid-19 or a two-week quarantine upon arrival. All arrivals will also be required to use the official tracing app during their stay.
"Iceland's strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far. We want to build on that experience of creating a safe place for those who want a change of scenery after what has been a tough spring for all of us," the Minister of Tourism, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, said in a statement.
The government also announced that some professionals arriving in Iceland from May 15, including essential workers, "scientists, filmmakers, and athletes will be eligible for a modified quarantine." This means companies can request an exemption from quarantine if they can guarantee safety procedures in their work environment.
"These measures do not preclude the option of bilaterally opening borders between coronavirus-free countries," the government added.
Since January, Iceland residents arriving from "high-risk" areas have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The rule was extended to all travelers on April 24, as Iceland kept its Schengen borders open throughout the pandemic.
So far, Iceland has only seen three confirmed infections of Covid-19 in May, according to the statement.
Canada looking at "stronger measures" for US border as states reopen, prime minister says
Canada is looking to strengthen surveillance at US border crossings as discussions continue between the two countries about when and how to reopen the border to nonessential travel.
“We are looking at stronger measures to make sure that we’re following up appropriately on people who come over,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday.
The Canadian government is looking at administering questionnaires, contact tracing apps, temperature and medical history checks.
“We’re going to be very, very careful about reopening any international travel, including the United States before we feel that it is time,” Trudeau said.
Some background: Canada and the US agreed to close the border to nonessential travel in March and the current agreement, already extended, expires May 21. There is still no decision on whether the border agreement will remain in place beyond that date.
Canadian premiers and mayors across the country have expressed concern about fully reopening the border as the US continues to deal with Covid outbreaks and significant community spread.
“Preventing transmission from outside of Canada into Canada, once we have controlled the spread within Canada, will be an essential part of ensuring that we don’t fall back into a second wave that could be as serious as this wave we’re going through, or even more so,” Trudeau said.
Small rise in cases reported for a second day in Italy's worst-hit region
The worst-hit Italian region of Lombardy has reported a small increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.
This comes after a few days where active case numbers were decreasing, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency.
On Tuesday, active cases in the region increased by 264, making a total of 30,675. However, Lombardy officials said the increase in cases could be explained by additional data that was collected over the past few days.
Across Italy, at least 30,911 people have died from Covid-19, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency on Tuesday. That is an increase of 172 since the day before and a variation in line with previous days.
The total number of cases recorded in Italy, including deaths and recoveries, is now at least 221,216.