Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Walt Disney World is now accepting reservations starting July
Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Resort hotels are now accepting reservations for travel dates starting July 1 onward.
According to their website, guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World Resort opens before or after that time.
Disney Springs will also begin a phased reopening on May 20, while other areas of Walt Disney World Resort remain closed, including theme parks and Disney resort hotels, the website added.
More than 80,000 deaths have been recorded in US
The United States has recorded at least 1,347,151 cases of coronavirus and at least 80,378 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
At least 17,360 new cases and 850 deaths have been recorded on Monday.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York remains the hardest hit state, with 337,055 confirmed cases. New Jersey follows at 140,206.
Trump administration announces $11 billion will go to states for coronavirus testing
US President Donald Trump and his administration announced today that the federal government is sending $11 billion to states to expand coronavirus testing capabilities.
When Trump made the announcement in the Rose Garden, he appeared to misspeak, saying "1 billion" has been approved and the "money is going out."
Adm. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services, later clarified in the Rose Garden briefing it is $11 billion going to states.
The relief package signed on April 24 included $25 billion for testing, with $11 billion for states, localities, territories and tribes.
Giroir said in order for states to receive the funding, there has to be plans in place that address testing in "vulnerable communities."
"There needs to be minimum numbers to be planned to test. They have to have plans for their vulnerable communities, including nursing homes, including those who are disabled, including those who are in prisons or who have working environments that they may have a more likelihood to spread the infection," he said.
Coronavirus may have killed more people in New York City than death toll shows, CDC warns
The coronavirus pandemic, directly or indirectly, may have killed far more people in New York City than the official Covid-19 death toll shows, according to a report released Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The report looked at excess mortality in the city and found that 24,172 more people died since mid-March compared to what would normally be expected.
Indirect deaths: About 19,000 of these were either confirmed or probable coronavirus deaths. But more than 5,000 of the city’s excess deaths had no explicit connection to Covid-19, said the team, led by Donald Olson of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
It’s difficult to know why exactly those deaths occurred. But Olson’s team noted that people with underlying conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are more likely to die from coronavirus infections and such deaths may not have been directly attributed to Covid-19.
“In addition, social distancing practices, the demand on hospitals and health care providers, and public fear related to COVID-19 might lead to delays in seeking or obtaining lifesaving care,” they wrote.
Nationwide problem: The findings add to a growing body of evidence showing how the coronavirus pandemic may be killing people without ever infecting them. For example, experts have said that a decline in reported heart attacks and strokes in the US is likely the result of people avoiding emergency rooms.
“Tracking excess mortality is important to understanding the contribution to the death rate from both COVID-19 disease and the lack of availability of care for non-COVID conditions,” the researchers wrote in their report.
Coronavirus cases rose over weekend in some countries where lockdowns were lifted
There was a surge of coronavirus cases over the weekend in some countries where stay-at-home measures and other restrictions were lifted, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.
"Over the weekend we saw signs of the challenges that may lie ahead. In the Republic of Korea, bars and clubs were shut as a confirmed case led to many contacts being traced," Tedros said.
"In Wuhan, China, the first cluster of cases since their lockdown was lifted was identified," Tedros said. "Germany has also reported an increase in cases since an easing of restrictions. Fortunately, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases."
Tedros said the WHO has released guidance and six criteria for countries to consider before lifting lockdown measures.
"WHO is working closely with governments to ensure that key public health measures remain in place to deal with the challenge of lifting lockdowns," he said. "Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle."
Turkey will enforce a 4-day curfew next weekend
Turkey will implement a four-day curfew from May 16-19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
The country has not implemented countrywide lockdowns, instead opting for curfews that prohibit people from leaving their homes on weekends and holidays.
Turkey has also imposed an age-specific curfew for people over the age of 65 and under 20. Those restrictions will be eased slowly with certain age groups being allowed out on specific days, according to Erdogan.
Travel restrictions have been lifted in nine provinces, while 15 other provinces -- including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir -- remain closed to nonessential entry and exits, Erdogan said.
Turkey will manage the easing of restrictions “dynamically” and will relax or tighten depending on developments, Erdogan said. Hair stylists, barbers and shopping malls reopened today as a part of what Turkish authorities are calling the “controlled socialization” stage of the Covid-19 pandemic plan.
Lowest daily cases: This comes as the country recorded its lowest number of daily positive coronavirus cases since March 26.
Some 1,114 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said on Monday.
Paris subway riders will be fined if they don't wear face masks
Face masks are now compulsory on the Paris metro system and commuters will need certificates from their employers to explain why they are traveling during rush hour.
If commuters do not follow these guidelines, they risk being fined 135 euros ($145), a spokesperson for RATP, Paris’s state-owned public transport operator, said on Monday.
The measures will be enforced by RATP security officers and police officers.
It comes after French Ecology Minister Elisabeth Borne said during a news conference last Thursday that masks on public transport will be made mandatory for anyone above 11 years old.
Face masks in France are divided into three categories:
- FFP2-type filtering masks
- Surgical masks
- Masks for general use that can be homemade, following specific rules
All of those are acceptable to be used on the Paris metro.