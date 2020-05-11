Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
UK unveils 3-step coronavirus recovery plan
The UK government published a three-step coronavirus recovery plan, a day after a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely criticized for being vague.
The planned stages start with a first easing on Wednesday, followed by potential further steps on June 1 and “not before July 4,” depending on conditions at the time.
Here's what's happening in each step:
- Phase 1: Beginning Wednesday, people will be allowed to leave the house for outdoor recreation and leisure with members of their household, and individuals can meet with one other person outside their household. People in England can also drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance. Workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open — ideally not traveling on public transport.
- Phase 2: Beginning June 1, the UK will allow “non-essential retail” businesses to reopen if it is safe for them to follow social distancing guidelines. The government said some schools should also prepare to begin to open for more children from June 1.
- Phase 3: Depending on how the initial easing of restrictions impacts the UK’s infection rate, the UK government may allow more businesses to open in July, no earlier than July 4.
“The precise timetable for these adjustments will depend on the infection risk at each point, and the effectiveness of the Government’s mitigation measures like contact tracing,” said the government document. “Initially, the gap between steps will need to be several weeks, to allow sufficient time for monitoring.”
Spain records lowest coronavirus death numbers in more than 7 weeks
Spain reported 123 coronavirus deaths in the latest 24-hour period on Monday — the lowest number since March 19, Spanish Ministry of Health data showed.
At 0.7 %, that's the lowest daily mortality increase in 7 weeks, bringing the total number of deaths to 26,744 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry’s figures.
The rise in new infections since Sunday is 373, bringing the number of cumulative cases confirmed by PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to 227,436.
Just more than half of Spain’s population got more freedom from the coronavirus lockdown, starting today, as their territories moved to Phase 1 of de-escalation, that allows meetings of up to 10 people who don’t live together, or the opening only of 50% of the normal outdoor seating at restaurants. The government said it is monitoring to avoid a second wave of infections.
Spain’s Director of Health Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón, said authorities are closely watching new data from some Spanish hospitals reporting somewhat younger COVID-19 patients.
“In some hospitals, not many but some hospitals, it seemed they have detected that the average age of people is a bit less, not kids but the average age of people is a bit less,” Simón said at the daily technical briefing press conference. “This in principle could be due to various things. The first thing we needed to rule out was whether it had something to do, or not, with the release of kids, and apparently it wasn’t.”
Children under age 14 were allowed out for walks and to exercise, with an adult who lives with them, starting April 26, after six weeks of strict confinement at home under Spain’s state of emergency, which remains in effect, aiming to reduce coronavirus infections. Simón did not offer further details about this new data on somewhat younger patients.
London Underground asks people to wear masks and wash their hands before riding
Transport for London [TfL] has released new advice for Londoners as part of a plan “to help London travel safely and sustainably.”
The London Underground operator asked travelers to...
- Use a face covering
- Travel outside peak times
- Wash hands before and after traveling
This is part of a range of safety measures to coincide with the government’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.
Hand sanitizer points will also be installed at every underground station, they said.
“Social distancing on public transport will not be possible unless we radically reduce the overall number of people travelling to work,” TfL said on their website.
France begins to lift some coronavirus restrictions
France is slowly reopening today after almost two months of strict lockdown throughout the country.
Most shops will reopen Monday as planned, in what Prime Minister Edouard Philippe previously said would be a "very gradual process." Some areas will face stricter measures than others, with Philippe saying the country would be "divided in two."
France will be split into red and green zones, with lockdown measures stricter in red areas. Primary school students across the whole country will return to school on Monday, with classes limited to 15 students.
The French government has warned that strict restrictions could be reinstated if people do not respect social distancing rules.
There are widespread concerns that opening society too quickly could spark a second wave of coronavirus cases throughout the country. 177,094 cases have been recorded across France, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Elsewhere, a bill extending the country's state of emergency was redirected to France's Constitutional Court for review. The redirection means the law is effectively not in place Monday.
The halted emergency law limits non-essential travel in France to 100 kilometers and limits access to Paris' public transport system to people with official documentation. The constitutional council is expected to issue a judgment tonight on the delayed law.
The council will consider the bill “in order to ensure better legal guarantees around the implementation of the lockdown measures," according to a joint press release issued on Monday by the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron, and the office of France's prime minister.
Key enzyme could be tied to why Covid-19 appears to hit men harder, study suggests
While Covid-19 can sicken anyone, the illness appears to have a more severe impact on older men with chronic conditions — and a new study suggests why.
The study, published in the European Heart Journal today, finds that men with heart failure tend to have higher concentrations of a certain enzyme — angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 or ACE2 — in their blood than women with heart failure.
Higher ACE2 concentrations might lead to increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, the study’s authors suggest, but more research is needed, especially since the adults in the study were not Covid-19 patients.
"ACE2 is a receptor on the surface of cells. It binds to the coronavirus and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells after it has been modified by another protein on the surface of the cell," Dr. Adriaan Voors, professor of cardiology at the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, who led the study, said in a press release.
"High levels of ACE2 are present in the lungs and, therefore, it is thought to play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders related to COVID-19," Voors said.
The types of drugs known as "ACE inhibitors" are often administered to help lower blood pressure and treat heart, blood vessel and kidney problems. Yet in the new study, ACE inhibitor medications were not associated with the ACE2 concentrations found in the plasma samples. This differs with previous reports suggesting these drugs increase concentrations and therefore increase the risk of Covid-19.
About the study: The new study involved measuring ACE2 concentrations in blood plasma samples from 1,485 men and 537 women with heart failure in 11 European countries. Those results were validated in another, independent cohort of 1,123 men and 575 women with heart failure in Scotland.
The researchers found that in both cohorts, plasma ACE2 concentrations were higher in men than in women. The mean plasma concentration was 5.38 in men compared with 5.09 in women among the original cohort of adults and then in the validation cohort, the mean plasma concentration was 5.46 in men compared with 5.16 in women, according to the study.
Remember: The study had some limitations, including that it only involved heart failure patients. More research is needed to determine whether similar findings would emerge among a more diverse group of adults, including either healthy adults or those with Covid-19. Additionally, ACE2 concentrations in the study were only measured in plasma and not tissue samples from patients.
Overall, "in two large cohorts of patients with heart failure, plasma ACE2 concentrations were higher in men than in women, possibly reflecting higher tissue expression of this receptor for SARS coronavirus infections," the researchers wrote in the study. "This could explain why men might be more susceptible to infection with, or the consequences of, SARS-CoV-2. Patients receiving ACE inhibitors or ARBs did not have higher plasma concentrations of ACE2, and any effect of MRAs was small and inconsistent, supporting the continued use of these agents in patients with heart failure during the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic."
It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m in New York. Here's what you may have missed
Coronavirus has caused more than 283,000 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. If you're just joining us, here is the latest on the pandemic:
- Confusion as Britain eases lockdown: Boris Johnson's speech advising some people in England to return to work on Monday has been criticized over its vagueness. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have rejected the prime minister's new guidance, leaving the UK divided.
- Russia cases soar: 221,344 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across the country, leaving Russia with the 3rd highest number worldwide according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.
- Germany on alert: The coronavirus reproduction rate is estimated to have risen over the crucial value of 1, reaching 1.13, according to the country's disease and control center. The increase indicates a rise in infections, a few days after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced an easing of lockdown measures.
- Small spikes in China: Fresh lockdown measures were announced for the city of Shulan in northeastern Jilin province over the weekend after 11 cases were reported. Five local transmissions were reported in Wuhan, ground zero for the pandemic. The city reported its first new case in more than a month yesterday, raising concerns that new cases could be coming.
- Potential second wave in South Korea: At least 85 coronavirus patients in South Korea are believed to have contracted the virus in nightclubs in recent weeks, prompting authorities to order the businesses shuttered. Of 35 new cases reported Monday, all 29 locally transmitted infections were related to clubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul.
- World's second-oldest airline grounded: Colombia-based airline Avianca Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Southern District of New York. The "voluntary petition" was filed as a result of the "unforeseeable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," according to a statement released on their website.
- New Zealand to ease restrictions: PM Jacinda Ardern said authorities will begin to lift lockdown measures in several phases, but warned that while her country "may have won a few battles," it has not "won the war," against the virus.
White House Covid-19 cases contradict Trump's message on opening
The White House Covid-19 outbreak is undermining President Donald Trump's narrative that it's safe to open up the country and that diagnostic testing is of limited importance.
The news of three top health officials, all members of the administration's coronavirus task force, self-quarantining in some form after one of Trump's valets and another West Wing aide tested positive is jarring alongside Trump's desire to move on from the pandemic and to concentrate on the staggering economic dimension of the crisis.
The latest developments pose an essential question: If people around Trump are not protected from the virus in the most highly secured workplace in the country, how can it be safe for anyone else to go back to work?
It's not, and Trump knows it. He's worried that aides contracting the virus will undercut his message that the outbreak is fading, according to a person who spoke to him. He's asked why his valets weren't ordered to wear masks before this week, according to the person, even though that's the example he himself has set. And Trump has told people he doesn't want to be near anyone who hasn't been tested, according to the person who spoke to the President, CNN's Kevin Liptak reported.
But most Americans -- whom Trump hopes will contribute to opening the economy that is so crucial for his reelection campaign -- will not have access to the aggressive repeated testing and contact tracing now in place in the White House. Trump has argued that testing should primarily be up to governors to sort out. He has also repeatedly downplayed the importance of testing even though experts say that it is critical to establishing the penetration of the virus and to preventing new waves of infection as normal life begins to resume.
The discovery of the virus in Trump's inner sanctum comes at a moment when the White House has all but stopped offering medical and scientific information to the public in televised public briefings — furthering the impression that it wants to pivot away from the crisis, even when infections are rising in many states that are opening.
In the middle of the worst public health crisis for 100 years, officials like Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have become far less visible. The coronavirus task force briefings have been replaced by media trolling sessions by new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
However, Trump and so-far-unidentified senior administration officials are expected to hold a press briefing on testing on Monday afternoon.
Nearly 80,000 people have died in the US from coronavirus
At least 79,528 people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally of cases in the country.
There are at least 1,329,799 recorded cases of the disease in the US.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CNN is tracking Covid-19 cases across the US here.
Russia now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally
Russia reported 11,656 more coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total case number in the country to 221,344.
The country is now ranked third in the world for confirmed cases, behind the US and Spain, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Moscow is the worst hit city in Russia, with 115,909 cases.
The Russian capital saw its mortality rate surge last month, with 11,846 death certificates registered, around 20% higher than a ten-year April average of 9,866 deaths.
Moscow's official coronavirus fatality count is low. The city reported 658 Covid-related deaths last month. Only 2,009 virus related fatalities have been reported across Russia overall.
Some critics and experts have said the country's relatively low death rate understates the true coronavirus death toll in Russia.
Many countries are using all-cause mortality statistics to better understand the impact of the pandemic, such as deaths from Covid-19 complications or possible indirect causes of death due to overcrowded ambulances and hospitals.