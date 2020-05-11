Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Performers dressed as Disney characters welcome visitors during the reopening of Disneyland Shanghai on May 11 in Shanghai, China. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

After three and a half months of closure following the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Shanghai Disneyland has reopened its doors to visitors.

However, not everything at the theme park looks the same as it did before.

Normally, the park has a capacity of 80,000 people and 12,000 cast members -- Disney parlance for employees. But for reopening day on May 11, the cast members far outnumbered the guests, who were at less than the recommended 30% capacity.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland are now required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken and socially distance.

However, that did little to dampen the excitement of the Disney superfans who gathered to enjoy the park on its reopening day.

