Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Airlines say massive job cuts are inevitable after bailout money dries up
US airline workers have been largely spared from the carnage that's pushed the country's unemployment to record highs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But those same workers -- roughly 750,000 pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers, mechanics and others -- will soon be among the most at-risk for losing their jobs.
The federal bailout for the airline industry barred layoffs, involuntary furloughs or pay cuts for employees. But executives have been blunt that job cuts are coming once that prohibition lifts on October 1, with estimates that up to a third of the sector's jobs could disappear.
The airlines have already requested that workers take voluntary unpaid or low-paid leaves. About 100,000 workers at the four largest carriers -- American (AAL), United, Delta (DAL) and Southwest -- have done so, equal to about 26% of those companies' staffs at the end of 2019.
But even with that level of voluntary leaves, $25 billion in grants and low-interest loans from the federal bailout known as the CARES Act, airlines are hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day. The first-quarter losses in the industry topped $2 billion. The second quarter will be much worse.
Asia may hold answers to the future of tourism in the coronavirus era
It's a sunny day on Bangkok's most famous tourist street, and shopkeeper Cletana Thangworachai is open for business.
Her Khao San Road shop is crowded with shiny magnets, brightly colored elephant key rings and the patterned cotton pants that have become an unofficial uniform for backpackers in Southeast Asia.
But for now, there's no one to buy them.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on travel, with the UN World Tourism Organization estimating that international tourism could decline by up to 80% this year over 2019, putting at least 100 million jobs at risk.
In Thailand, where tourism makes up 18% of the country's GDP, the Tourism Authority expects visitor numbers could be down 65% this year.
Many, like Cletana, are struggling to make ends meet. Before Covid-19, she could make $300 a day. In April, Thailand banned all international flights into the country, and now, her daily earnings are down to $2 -- sometimes even zero.
But the 45-year-old, who has been selling souvenirs on the street for more than a decade, still opens her shop each day, hoping that she may get lucky with a rare passing tourist.
With so much at stake for livelihoods and economies, countries around the world are looking at ways to keep tourism businesses afloat.
New Zealand and Australia have committed to creating a "travel bubble" allowing visits between the two countries -- once it's safe to do so. China has begun allowing domestic travel, although its borders are still shut to most foreigners. Thailand is considering special tourism resorts that double as quarantine zones.
But experts warn that even with new initiatives, it could take years for travel to rise to pre-Covid-19 levels. And even when it happens, we might never travel in the same way again.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4.1 million people and killed at least 282,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. If you're just joining us, here is the latest on the pandemic:
- Coronavirus in the White House: US President Donald Trump has expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should begin reopening.
- Pence will not self-quarantine: US Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and plans to be at the White House on Monday, his office said on Sunday.
- UK's return to work plan under fire: The London Chamber of Commerce said it would be "foolish" for non-essential employees to return to work. The comments come after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on employees across the country to return to work if it's not possible to work from home.
- UK quarantine for travelers: Britain will "soon" introduce a quarantine period on people coming into the country by air, PM Johnson announced on Sunday.
- Lebanon U-turn: The Lebanese Ministry of Interior is reversing its decision to relax the daily curfew "due to the failure of many citizens to adhere to the measures of prevention and public safety."
- India resumes trains: Indian Railways will partially resume passenger train services starting Tuesday amid the country's nationwide lockdown. The railways will start with special trains on 15 selected routes, including the New Delhi-Mumbai route, according to the Railways Ministry.
Coronavirus infections on the rise in Germany days after restrictions eased
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate is estimated to have risen over the crucial value of 1, reaching 1.13, according to the country's disease and control center, the Robert Koch Institute.
Prior to Saturday, Germany's reproduction rate was below 1, the institute reported.
The reproduction rate refers to how many people each person infected with coronavirus will infect on average.
The background: The increase in reproduction rate indicates a rise in infections across Germany, a few days after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced an easing of lockdown measures.
On Wednesday last week, Merkel announced a gradual reopening of all shops and schools, as well as the resumption of the Bundesliga soccer league, although there will be no spectators.
The Robert Koch Institute said there is still a "degree of uncertainty" with these estimates but the increase in reproduction rate "makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days."
Germany has reported more than 171,000 coronavirus cases, including over 7,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
India to partially resume passenger train services amid nationwide lockdown
Indian Railways announced passenger services will partially resume in the country starting Tuesday. The railways will start with special trains on 15 selected routes, including the New Delhi-Mumbai route, according to the Railways Ministry.
Indian Railways will then start additional special services on other routes, based on availability. Priority will be given to 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centers and then up to 300 trains every day to bring home stranded migrant workers across the country, the statement added.
Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets -- which can be purchased on Monday afternoon -- will be allowed to enter the railway stations and it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear a face cover and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.
The background: Indian railways stopped passenger services for the first time in 167 years on March 24 after a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was announced. The lockdown is scheduled to continue to at least May 17.
Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine after staffer tests positive
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, will self-quarantine after a staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Alexander’s chief of staff, David Cleary.
“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine,” Cleary said in the statement.
“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday morning by video conference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir and Dr. Stephen Hahn," Cleary said.
Cleary said the staffer is “recovering at home and is doing well.”
Trump expressed concerns that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut message the outbreak is waning
In conversations on the weekend, US President Donald Trump has expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should begin reopening, according to a person who spoke to him.
Trump voiced frustration that two White House staffers tested positive for coronavirus and has asked why his valets weren’t ordered to wear masks before this week, according to the person.
Trump believes an economic rebound will come only when governors decide to lift restrictions and is concerned at any signs the virus is resurgent.
At the same time, he’s told people he doesn’t want to be near anyone who hasn’t been tested and has bristled when coming into contact with some people at the White House, according to the person who spoke to him.
Pence will not self-quarantine, plans to be at the White House Monday
US Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus Friday, and he plans to be at the White House on Monday, a Pence spokesman said on Sunday.
Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, said Pence "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine."
"Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," O'Malley said in a statement.
Separately, an official said Pence’s schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he’s not doing a full self-isolation.
This official also said there is extreme sensitivity inside the White House now at the current state of affairs -- officials recognize the contradiction in telling states to reopen while the White House enhances protocols to prevent spread of the virus.
What others are doing:
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams have been tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative, according to government spokespeople, so they are not planning to self-quarantine as of now.
- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday came in contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus, according to a US official. Gilday was tested Friday and although he is negative at this time, he will quarantine for several days, the official said.
People flying into the UK will have to quarantine, prime minister says
The United Kingdom will “soon” introduce a quarantine period on people coming into the country by air, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday.
“To prevent re-infection from abroad, I’m serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower -- to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air," Johnson said during a taped address to the nation.
Some context: In a statement to CNN on Saturday, the chief executive of the UK Airport Operators Association, Karen Dee, warned that the introduction of a quarantine period could have a "devastating impact" on the UK aviation industry.
“Quarantine would not only have a devastating impact on the UK aviation industry, but also on the wider economy ... if the government believes quarantine is medically necessary, then it should be applied on a selective basis following the science, there should be a clear exit strategy and the economic impact on key sectors should be mitigated," Dee told CNN.
Dee continued: “Airports have done their utmost to stay open through this crisis to provide vital services to communities -- from facilitating freight and repatriations to air ambulance, police, Royal Mail and HM Coastguard services -- but cannot survive a further protracted period without passengers that would be the result of quarantine measures. If quarantine is a necessary tool for fighting Covid-19, then the Government should act decisively to protect the hundreds of thousands of airport-related and travel-related jobs across the UK."