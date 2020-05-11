India to partially resume passenger train services amid nationwide lockdown

Empty trains sit parked at a station in Kolkata, India, on March 28 during the nationwide lockdown. Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Railways announced passenger services will partially resume in the country starting Tuesday. The railways will start with special trains on 15 selected routes, including the New Delhi-Mumbai route, according to the Railways Ministry.

Indian Railways will then start additional special services on other routes, based on availability. Priority will be given to 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centers and then up to 300 trains every day to bring home stranded migrant workers across the country, the statement added.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets -- which can be purchased on Monday afternoon -- will be allowed to enter the railway stations and it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear a face cover and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

The background: Indian railways stopped passenger services for the first time in 167 years on March 24 after a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was announced. The lockdown is scheduled to continue to at least May 17.