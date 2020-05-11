Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine after staffer tests positive

Lebanese people exercise on an empty road by the Dbayeh seaside promenade in Beirut on May 8. Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

The Lebanese Ministry of Interior is reversing its decision to relax the daily curfew "due to the failure of many citizens to adhere to the measures of prevention and public safety, and because of selfishness, recklessness and indifference to their health and the health of their societies," the ministry said on its website Sunday.

The country's curfew will now start two hours earlier, and no one will be allowed out of their home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, the ministry said.

If some citizens continue to disregard preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, “all public and private departments, institutions, companies and commercial stores will be closed ... except for health and security services. And citizens will be completely prevented from going out onto the streets,” the statement added.

CNN staff in Lebanon have observed that people in public have recently become lax about social distancing and wearing masks.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday affirmed the need “to adhere to domestic quarantine for those who were required to do so by the medical teams of the Ministry, especially those coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected people, even if they do not show symptoms of the disease.”

If infection numbers “remain high, I will ask the cabinet to lock down the country for 48 hours," said Hamad Hassan, the Lebanese minister of public health, in a television interview Saturday.