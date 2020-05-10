The UK sent 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US earlier this week due to operational issues in the government's network of labs, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.

“When problems arise, we have contingencies in place which include creating extra temporary capacity for our labs or sending swabs abroad to partner labs for completion. Of course, our partner labs must match our high standards," the spokesperson said.

Validation of these tests will be completed in the UK and results will be returned to patients "as quickly as possible", the spokesperson said.

The Department of Health and Social Care is working the resolve the lab issues and return them to full capacity.

The UK government's attempt to expand testing has faltered in recent days as it has struggled to regularly achieve the goal of completing 100,000 tests per day.