Latest coronavirus pandemic news from around the world
UK sends 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US due to "operational issues" in lab network
The UK sent 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US earlier this week due to operational issues in the government's network of labs, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.
“When problems arise, we have contingencies in place which include creating extra temporary capacity for our labs or sending swabs abroad to partner labs for completion. Of course, our partner labs must match our high standards," the spokesperson said.
Validation of these tests will be completed in the UK and results will be returned to patients "as quickly as possible", the spokesperson said.
The Department of Health and Social Care is working the resolve the lab issues and return them to full capacity.
The UK government's attempt to expand testing has faltered in recent days as it has struggled to regularly achieve the goal of completing 100,000 tests per day.
Chinese health official admits to public health system weaknesses
The coronavirus epidemic has revealed weaknesses in China's public health system, a Chinese health official said on Saturday, in a rare public admission of deficiency from within the authoritarian government.
“It’s a big test of our country’s capacity and system of governance. While we are dealing with the epidemic, it has revealed that China still has weaknesses in major epidemic prevention and control systems (as well as) public health systems," Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said during a press conference on Saturday.
Li said China will now improve its disease prevention, public health system and data collection operations.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has repeatedly lashed out at China over its handling of the outbreak, questioning its death toll and criticizing its early response to the virus.
China reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus as of May 9, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 82,901, according to the National Health Commission.
Coronavirus leaves the Gulf's migrant workers in limbo, with no income and no easy way out
Six Indian workers lie in bunk beds in the middle of a workday. Beyond the four walls of their small room in the United Arab Emirates, their options for maintaining a livelihood are becoming increasingly slim.
Two months ago, they were laid off as Covid-19's spread dealt a blow to the UAE economy. Since then, they have been confined to their labor camp, surviving on a drip feed of monetary compensation.
Manjit Singh has worked in the UAE for 17 years, enduring tough living conditions to provide a lifeline for his impoverished family back home in India. After the coronavirus started to spread this year, his employer suspended operations, leaving him in limbo. Commercial flights in the UAE were grounded, India went into lockdown on March 24, and Singh stopped receiving an income.
"For the past two months, we have been sitting in the room and our company was giving us a salary, but now they are saying that they cannot give us a salary and we should buy a ticket to go home, but where should we buy the ticket?" the 44-year-old told CNN.
Singh is one of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers across the Gulf's Arab countries who are contending with stripped livelihoods, overcrowded camps and no easy path to repatriation, Amnesty International, Migrant-Rights.org and Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said.
Read more here:
It's 10:30pm in Washington and 11:30am in Seoul, here is the top coronavirus news for today
- Global infections rise above four million: There are now 4.02 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world, as cases rise rapidly in Brazil and Russia. The death toll globally is now at least 279,303, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Deaths top 10,000 in Brazil: The epidemic is escalating in the South American country where the death toll is now above 10,000. Brazil has the eighth highest number of confirmed infections in the world, with 156,061 cases.
- Quarantine in the White House: Several top US officials, including the CDC director, have gone into isolation after two White House staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Parts of the building will undergo "heightened levels of cleaning" in the wake of the confirmed cases, according to a memo seen by CNN.
- South Korea spike: The country reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, the highest rise in infections since April 9. South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Protection said 26 of the cases were locally transmitted. All bars in Seoul were ordered shut on Saturday after a cluster of infections at nightclubs.
- UK PM to ease lockdown measures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new five-tier Covid-19 warning system in a televised address to the nation today, according to the UK Press Association. Johnson will also announce a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, including allowing unlimited exercise.
Pro sports are coming back around the world. Does that mean there's a light at the end of the tunnel for the US?
It's the bottom of the ninth inning. Kim Sang-su steps into the batter's box for the NC Dinos, who are down 4-0 to the Samsung Lions on Tuesday's opening day of the Korean Baseball Organization's (KBO) 2020 season.
This is the Dinos' final chance for a comeback. But play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech has disappeared.
Ravech, the host of ESPN's flagship MLB program "Baseball Tonight," is experiencing technical difficulties from his home in the northeast United States, where he's calling the game -- thousands of miles away from where it's taking place.
His partner in the virtual broadcast booth, longtime professional baseball player Eduardo Perez, takes the reins from his own home in the southeast of the country, filling in briefly before Ravech is able to return.
Ravech told viewers it was likely an internet dropout and to "be prepared, it might happen again."
That game was the first Korean baseball contest aired by ESPN as part of an agreement that will see the US sports network show six KBO games a week.
Technical difficulties, like those experienced during Tuesday's broadcast, are just one of the many challenges ESPN faces in its first major attempt to air live sports since professional sports in the United States paused play indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The network is betting that Americans are craving live sports enough to follow an unfamiliar league halfway around the world.
Read more here:
Coronavirus has created a rift between the US and China that may take a generation to heal
The novel coronavirus has destroyed lives and livelihoods in both the United States and China. But instead of bonding the two nations in the fight against the pandemic, it has sent already strained relations on a rapid downward spiral -- and fanned the flames of a potentially dangerous strain of nationalism.
China has been criticized at home and abroad over its handling of the virus, especially during the initial outbreak. Pushing back on such criticism with increasingly fierce rhetoric, Beijing says it is merely "responding" to false accusations, particularly from the US.
In March, as the pandemic raged across the globe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian publicly promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus might have been brought to China by the US military.
A few days later, US President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," pinning the blame on China as the outbreak began to take hold in major American cities.
Trump dropped the term a week later -- but the finger pointing did not stop there.
Read more here:
Allies despair as Trump abandons America's leadership role at a time of global crisis
The United States has scaled back its role on the world stage, taken actions that are undermining efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and left the international community without a traditional global leader, according to experts, diplomats and analysts.
The US -- usually at the head of the table helping to coordinate in global crises -- has declined to take a seat at virtual international meetings convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union to coordinate work on potentially lifesaving vaccines.
Former world leaders warn that the Trump administration risks alienating allies by politicizing the deadly pandemic with its push to punish China and have other nations choose sides.
The administration's decision to halt funding for the WHO, the world body best positioned to coordinate the global response to the raging pandemic, has appalled global health officials.
On Friday the US blocked a vote on a UN Security Council resolution that called for a global ceasefire aimed at collectively assisting a planet devastated by the outbreak. The US did not want any reference to the WHO in the text and rejected a compromise version that didn't directly mention the organization -- and instead cited the UN's "specialized health agencies," according to two diplomats familiar with the process.
The US has similarly blocked expressions of global unity at G7 and G20 meetings due to anger about China and the WHO.
Read more here:
Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla headquarters out of California after extended shelter-in-place rules
Tesla filed a suit Saturday night against Alameda County, California, after local officials there refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory.
In a series of tweets earlier Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive.
"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
The automaker had planned to allow a fraction of its factory workers to return to work by Friday, but was warned by the Alameda County Health Department in a livestreamed town hall on Friday that such a move would be violating the county's rules.
"This has been a collaborative, good faith effort to develop and implement a safety plan that allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees who travel to and from work at Tesla's factory," the Alameda Health Department responded on Saturday in a statement to CNN Business.
"The team at Tesla has been responsive to our guidance and recommendations, and we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon."
Read more here:
Obama says White House response to coronavirus has been "absolute chaotic disaster"
Former US President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president about how President Donald Trump and his team have handled the deadly pandemic and why he believes Democrats must rally behind former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat Trump in November.
In a 30-minute conversation with members of the Obama Alumni Association, the former president said the response to the coronavirus outbreak served as a critical reminder why strong leadership is needed during a global crisis. The call was intended to encourage former Obama staffers to become more engaged in Biden's presidential campaign.
"This election that's coming up -- on every level -- is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party," Obama said. "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy -- that has become a stronger impulse in American life."
Read more here: