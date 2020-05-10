Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he is undertaking a "modified quarantine" after it was determined that he was not in close proximity to a White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The nation's top infectious disease expert said he is at "low risk" and tested negative for the virus on Friday.

Fauci says he will stay at home and telework -- though he might go to his office at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he would be the only one there -- and wear a mask continually for 14 days. He is expected to be tested every day for the virus.

Fauci is the third member of the White House coronavirus task force going into quarantine. Dr. Stephen Hahn, director of the Food and Drug Administration, and Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are also going to quarantine for 14 days.