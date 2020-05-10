Cemetery worker Bruno Avelino walks through a graveyard in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, May 8. Leo Correa/AP

The novel coronavirus continues to hit Brazil hard, with at least 10,627 people there having died from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

At least 10,611 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last couple of days, bringing the countrywide total to 156,061 cases.

Some context: Brazil has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America and is in the top 10 countries globally for this, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly dismissed the virus threat, warning against the effect preventive measures, such as quarantines and lockdowns, could have on Brazil's economy.