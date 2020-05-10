Latest coronavirus pandemic news from around the world
US Chief of Naval Operations to quarantine
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday came in contact with a family member who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a US official.
Gilday was tested Friday and although he is negative at this time, he will quarantine for several days, the official said.
This situation is why Gilday did not attend the White House meeting with the President on Saturday, according to the official.
There are at least 1,328,201 coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus, according to according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CNN has an interactive map tracking coronavirus across the United States.
Pence will not self-quarantine, plans to be at the White House Monday
Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus Friday, and he plans to be at the White House on Monday, a Pence spokesman said on Sunday.
Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, said Pence "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine."
"Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," O'Malley said in a statement.
Separately, an official said Pence’s schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he’s not doing a full self-isolation.
This official also said there is extreme sensitivity inside the White House now at the current state of affairs -- officials recognize the contradiction in telling states to reopen while the White House enhances protocols to prevent spread of the virus.
HHS Secretary and US Surgeon General do not plan to self-quarantine
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams have been tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative, according to government spokespeople, so they are not planning to self-quarantine as of now.
“Secretary Azar will follow the advice of his physicians at the White House Medical Unit," said Caitlin Oakley, HHS spokeswoman. "He has been tested for Covid-19 and the results of the test were negative.”
A spokesperson for Adams said he has not been in contact with "anyone who has tested positive and at this time, has had no known exposure to the virus."
“Dr. Adams already participates in most meetings and events virtually, and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said. "If the White House Medical Unit recommends any changes in Dr. Adams’ practices, he will of course comply.”
About 3.5% of the NYPD's uniformed workforce is out sick, down from a high of 19.8%
The number of uniformed members of the New York Police Department who are out sick continues to decrease.
Sunday, 1,261 uniformed members were out sick -- about 3.5% of the department’s uniformed workforce -- down from a high of 19.8% a month ago, according to the NYPD’s daily coronavirus report.
To date:
- 5,419 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus
- 5,065 members of the NYPD have returned to full duty after recovering from a positive Covid-19 test
- 313 NYPD members (240 uniformed and 73 civilian) are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus, the report said.
Saturday, the NYPD issued one summons relating to social distancing enforcement, the report said.
London Chamber of Commerce says it would be 'foolish' for non-essential employees to return to work
The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry advises businesses in London to keep their employees at home, CEO Richard Burge tweeted Sunday, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.
Earlier Sunday in a taped address, Johnson called on employees across the United Kingdom to return to work if it's not possible to work from home, as he laid out his vision for gradually restarting the economy.
Lebanon reverses decision to ease virus measures after increase in cases
The Lebanese Ministry of Interior is reversing its decision to relax the daily curfew "due to the failure of many citizens to adhere to the measures of prevention and public safety, and because of selfishness, recklessness and indifference to their health and the health of their societies," the ministry said on its website Sunday.
The country's curfew will now start two hours earlier, and no one will be allowed out of their home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, the ministry said.
If some citizens continue to disregard preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, “all public and private departments, institutions, companies and commercial stores will be closed ... except for health and security services. And citizens will be completely prevented from going out onto the streets,” the statement added.
CNN staff in Lebanon have observed that people in public have recently become lax about social distancing and wearing masks.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday affirmed the need “to adhere to domestic quarantine for those who were required to do so by the medical teams of the Ministry, especially those coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected people, even if they do not show symptoms of the disease.”
If infection numbers “remain high, I will ask the cabinet to lock down the country for 48 hours," said Hamad Hassan, the Lebanese minister of public health, in a television interview Saturday.
NYC MTA ridership down 90%, interim president says
Ridership on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York is down 90%, interim MTA President Sarah Feinberg told CNN affiliate WABC-TV on Sunday.
This means that about 500,000 people are using the system each weekday, and even fewer on the weekends.
Feinberg said more than 2,000 people are cleaning and disinfecting subways and stations over the course of 24 hours each day, including during a nightly shutdown.
Feinberg said cleaning during the overnight hours “gives us the ability to really surge into the system, make sure that we've gotten every train car, disinfect those stations for a second time, gives us that room where we can really make sure we've gotten to everything."
She emphasized that the MTA has made a “surge” on bus service running additional express buses and enhanced local service in light of the overnight shutdown.
“There are some people who, you know, their bus service would require them to make more than two transfers, three, four transfers and their commute would take, you know, an hour and a half, two hours," Feinberg said. "For those individuals, for those essential workers, we're offering a vehicle for hire program. So we're basically paying for their taxi or their livery car to get them where they need to go.”
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is not removing coronavirus checkpoints in South Dakota
Despite South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem requesting the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe take down its coronavirus checkpoints, tribe Chairman Harold Frazier told CNN they’re going to stay put.
The main purpose of the checkpoints set up by the tribe is to monitor and try to track coronavirus should it ever come into tribal lands, Frazier said.
“We want to ensure that people coming from ‘hot spots’ or highly infected areas, we ask them to go around our land,” Frazier tells CNN.
Noem’s request to take down the checkpoints came because she said they “interfere with regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways.”
“With the lack of resources we have medically, this is our best tool we have right now to try to prevent (the spread of Covid-19),” Frazier told CNN.
Frazier said reservations are ill-equipped to deal with a coronavirus outbreak adding that, “the nearest health care, critical care is three hours away from where we live.”
Frazier said the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has only an eight-bed facility on the reservation and no intensive care unit for the 12,000 people who live on the reservation.
A letter written by Noem’s policy director, Maggie Seidel, points to a memorandum pertaining to road closures on tribal lands issued by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, written April 8.
The memorandum states tribes “may restrict road use or close” tribal-owned roads temporarily without first consulting with the secretary of the interior or private landowners under conditions involving “immediate safety or life-threatening situations.” Seidel points out that the memorandum does not give tribes the authority to manage the flow of traffic to state and US highways.
“The checkpoints on state and U.S. highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to Federal court, as Governor Noem noted in her Friday letter,” the letter reads.