People flying into the UK will have to quarantine, prime minister says
The United Kingdom will “soon” introduce a quarantine period on people coming into the country by air, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday.
“To prevent re-infection from abroad, I’m serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower – to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air," Johnson said during a taped address to the nation.
Some context: In a statement to CNN on Saturday, the chief executive of the UK Airport Operators Association, Karen Dee, warned that the introduction of a quarantine period could have a "devastating impact" on the UK aviation industry.
“Quarantine would not only have a devastating impact on the UK aviation industry, but also on the wider economy...if the government believes quarantine is medically necessary, then it should be applied on a selective basis following the science, there should be a clear exit strategy and the economic impact on key sectors should be mitigated," Dee told CNN.
Dee continued: “Airports have done their utmost to stay open through this crisis to provide vital services to communities – from facilitating freight and repatriations to air ambulance, police, Royal Mail and HM Coastguard services – but cannot survive a further protracted period without passengers that would be the result of quarantine measures. If quarantine is a necessary tool for fighting Covid-19, then the Government should act decisively to protect the hundreds of thousands of airport-related and travel-related jobs across the UK."
New alert system will help guide UK on social distancing measures, prime minister says
The United Kingdom is introducing a new Covid-19 alert system to help keep the rate of infection low, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today.
During a taped address to the nation, Johnson said the new system would be run by a “new joint biosecurity centre” and will determine “how tough we have to be in our social distancing measures” in the weeks and months ahead.
Under the new system, level 1 would indicate that “the disease is no longer present in the UK,” while level 5 indicates a “critical” level, with the National Health Service unable to cope.
“The lower the level, the fewer the measures; the higher the level, the tougher and stricter we will have to be,” Johnson outlined.
According to the prime minister, the country has been at level 4 during the lockdown period, but can now begin to take the steps needed to move to level 3.
Boris Johnson unveils "road map" for gradual relaxation of UK lockdown
As part of the government’s long-term “road map” for the gradual relaxation of the nationwide lockdown, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that the government will seek to re-open schools, shops and some aspects of the hospitality industry over the weeks and months ahead.
“If we, as a nation, begin to fulfill the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months, we may be able to go further,” Johnson said after confirming that the nationwide stay-at-home order would be relaxed on Wednesday to allow for unlimited outdoor exercise. “At the earliest by June 1, after half term, we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased re-opening of shops and to get primary pupils back into school."
“Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays,” he added.
Some more context: In his taped address from Downing Street, the prime minister also noted that the government will seek to re-open some aspects of the hospitality industry and other public spaces, "provided they are safe and enforce social distancing" measures.
“All of this is conditional. It all depends on a series of big ‘ifs’ – it depends on all of us, the entire country, to follow the advice, to observe social distancing,” Johnson said. “If we can’t do it by those dates, if the alert level won’t allow it, we will simply wait and go on until we’ve got it right."
UK prime minister announces "careful steps" to ease stay-at-home order
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled the “careful steps” the government will take to ease the emergency restrictions implemented as part of the nationwide lockdown, relaxing the government’s stay-at-home order and allowing some people to return to work.
“From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise,” Johnson said during his address to the nation on Sunday.
“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports, but only with members of your own household,” the prime minister continued, cautioning that those who disregard social distancing guidelines will face an increased fine.
In his taped address from Downing Street, the prime minister also confirmed that all those who are unable to work from home — such as those in construction and manufacturing — will be “actively encouraged” to return to work as of Monday.
"Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home and when you do go to work, if possible, do so by car or, even better, by walking or bicycle," Johnson said. “We want it to be safe for you to get to work, so you should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited."
While the stay-at-home order has been relaxed, Johnson affirmed that there will be "no immediate end" to the nationwide lockdown.
“This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week…we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures,” Johnson said.
“It would be madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike…we must stay alert. We must continue to control the virus and save lives,” he added.
According to the prime minister, all modifications in the government’s restrictions will be monitored closely at a local, regional and national level so as to avoid the risk of a second peak.
“If there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes,” Johnson asserted.
More than 79,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
There has been approximately 1,320,362 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 79,180 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases
New Jersey saw at least 1,503 new confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the statewide total to approximately 138,532, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
“We’ve tragically lost 140 more lives, pushing our total to 9,255 lives lost,” Murphy said in a tweet Sunday.
By the numbers: Of the confirmed cases 4,308 patients that are in hospitals, 1,338 of them are in critical or intensive care and 994 are on ventilators.
All administration witnesses at Tuesday's coronavirus hearing will now attend remotely
All of the administration witnesses at the Senate Covid-19 hearing on Tuesday, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will now testify remotely, Sen. Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the Senate Health Committee, announced today.
As of Saturday night, Fauci and one other witness, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Brett Giroir, were going to testify in person while two others were going to testify by teleconference.
Fauci was planning to wear a mask during the hearing.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn had already worked it out with the committee to testify remotely after deciding in the last few days they would self-quarantine once they had been exposed to the Vice President’s press secretary, Katie Miller, who testified positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
The hearing is titled: “Covid-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School.”
“After consulting with Dr. Fauci, and in an abundance of caution for our witnesses, senators, and the staff, all four Administration witnesses will appear by videoconference due to these unusual circumstances,” Alexander said in a statement.
Alexander said he consulted with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Saturday about making a change to administration policies. The administration has previously opposed having its officials testify remotely.
Lab-made antibodies could be available by end of summer, biotech company says
The CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron tells CNN that’s he’s optimistic about an artificial antibody treatment for coronavirus that could enter clinical trials next month – but says it’s too soon to know whether it will help prevent or treat infection.
“We should be optimistic about this approach, but we have to get real data. In this environment, there’s nothing that can substitute for real science and real data,” Dr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron, said.
Unlike a vaccine, which triggers the immune system to develop antibodies, lab-made antibodies are infused directly into the blood, providing temporary immunity.
“Our approach takes advantage of what’s been known about the immune system for more than 100 years,” Schleifer told CNN.
The body naturally produces antibodies after being exposed to a virus, he said.
“Our approach is to generate these human antibodies artificially, so to speak, and give people those antibodies to either prevent them from getting infected if they’re at higher risk, or treat them," Schleifer said.
The company is hoping to enter clinical trials next month and might have hundreds of thousands of doses available by the end of summer, according to Dr. George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s chief scientific officer.
Yancopoulos described the therapy as an “important stopgap” until a vaccine is available and said they would be complementary, he said on ABC.
“Vaccines can provide permanent immunity to much larger numbers of people,” he said. “This is why we need all of these efforts.”
India to resume passenger train services despite nationwide lockdown
Indian Railways announced passenger services will partially resume in the country starting Tuesday.
The railways will start with special trains on 15 selected routes, including the New Delhi-Mumbai route, according to the Railways Ministry. Indian Railways will then start additional special services on other routes based on availability.
Priority will be given to 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centers and then up to 300 trains every day to bring home stranded migrant workers across the country, the statement added.
Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets – which can be purchased Monday afternoon – will be allowed to enter the railway stations and it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear a face cover and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.
Some context: Indian railways stopped passenger services for the first time in last 167 years on March 24 after a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was announced.
India has been in lockdown since March 24 and will continue until at least May 17.