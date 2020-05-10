May 10 coronavirus news
Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine after staffer tests positive
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, will self-quarantine after a staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Alexander’s chief of staff, David Cleary.
“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine,” Cleary said in the statement.
“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday morning by video conference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir and Dr. Stephen Hahn," Cleary said.
Cleary said the staffer is “recovering at home and is doing well.”
Trump this weekend expressed concerns that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut message the outbreak is waning
In conversations this weekend, President Donald Trump has expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should begin reopening, according to a person who spoke to him.
Trump voiced frustration that two White House staffers tested positive for coronavirus and has asked why his valets weren’t ordered to wear masks before this week, according to the person.
Trump believes an economic rebound will come only when governors decide to lift restrictions and is concerned at any signs the virus is resurgent.
At the same time, he’s told people he doesn’t want to be near anyone who hasn’t been tested and has bristled when coming into contact with some people at the White House, according to the person who spoke to him.
US Chief of Naval Operations to quarantine
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday came in contact with a family member who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a US official.
Gilday was tested Friday and although he is negative at this time, he will quarantine for several days, the official said.
This situation is why Gilday did not attend the White House meeting with the President on Saturday, according to the official.
There are at least 1,328,201 coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus, according to according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CNN has an interactive map tracking coronavirus across the United States.
Pence will not self-quarantine, plans to be at the White House Monday
Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus Friday, and he plans to be at the White House on Monday, a Pence spokesman said on Sunday.
Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, said Pence "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine."
"Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," O'Malley said in a statement.
Separately, an official said Pence’s schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he’s not doing a full self-isolation.
This official also said there is extreme sensitivity inside the White House now at the current state of affairs -- officials recognize the contradiction in telling states to reopen while the White House enhances protocols to prevent spread of the virus.
HHS Secretary and US Surgeon General do not plan to self-quarantine
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams have been tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative, according to government spokespeople, so they are not planning to self-quarantine as of now.
“Secretary Azar will follow the advice of his physicians at the White House Medical Unit," said Caitlin Oakley, HHS spokeswoman. "He has been tested for Covid-19 and the results of the test were negative.”
A spokesperson for Adams said he has not been in contact with "anyone who has tested positive and at this time, has had no known exposure to the virus."
“Dr. Adams already participates in most meetings and events virtually, and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said. "If the White House Medical Unit recommends any changes in Dr. Adams’ practices, he will of course comply.”
About 3.5% of the NYPD's uniformed workforce is out sick, down from a high of 19.8%
The number of uniformed members of the New York Police Department who are out sick continues to decrease.
Sunday, 1,261 uniformed members were out sick -- about 3.5% of the department’s uniformed workforce -- down from a high of 19.8% a month ago, according to the NYPD’s daily coronavirus report.
To date:
- 5,419 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus
- 5,065 members of the NYPD have returned to full duty after recovering from a positive Covid-19 test
- 313 NYPD members (240 uniformed and 73 civilian) are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus, the report said.
Saturday, the NYPD issued one summons relating to social distancing enforcement, the report said.
London Chamber of Commerce says it would be 'foolish' for non-essential employees to return to work
The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry advises businesses in London to keep their employees at home, CEO Richard Burge tweeted Sunday, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.
Earlier Sunday in a taped address, Johnson called on employees across the United Kingdom to return to work if it's not possible to work from home, as he laid out his vision for gradually restarting the economy.
Lebanon reverses decision to ease virus measures after increase in cases
The Lebanese Ministry of Interior is reversing its decision to relax the daily curfew "due to the failure of many citizens to adhere to the measures of prevention and public safety, and because of selfishness, recklessness and indifference to their health and the health of their societies," the ministry said on its website Sunday.
The country's curfew will now start two hours earlier, and no one will be allowed out of their home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, the ministry said.
If some citizens continue to disregard preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, “all public and private departments, institutions, companies and commercial stores will be closed ... except for health and security services. And citizens will be completely prevented from going out onto the streets,” the statement added.
CNN staff in Lebanon have observed that people in public have recently become lax about social distancing and wearing masks.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday affirmed the need “to adhere to domestic quarantine for those who were required to do so by the medical teams of the Ministry, especially those coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected people, even if they do not show symptoms of the disease.”
If infection numbers “remain high, I will ask the cabinet to lock down the country for 48 hours," said Hamad Hassan, the Lebanese minister of public health, in a television interview Saturday.