Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine after staffer tests positive

Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, will self-quarantine after a staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Alexander’s chief of staff, David Cleary.

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine,” Cleary said in the statement.

“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday morning by video conference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir and Dr. Stephen Hahn," Cleary said.

Cleary said the staffer is “recovering at home and is doing well.”