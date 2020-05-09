Details released about the 3 New Yorkers who died from an illness possibly related to coronavirus

The three young New Yorkers who died from an illness that may be related to Covid-19 include a teenager in Suffolk County, as well as a 7-year-old in Westchester County and a 5-year-old in New York City, according to the governor’s office.

Details of the children who passed away were reported in a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office following his news conference Saturday.

Some background: Cuomo said at the briefing that these children had symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic-shock like syndrome, more generally, inflammation that ultimately causes heart problems.

"These are children who come in who don't present the symptoms that we normally are familiar with with Covid. It's not a respiratory illness," he said.

Cuomo said the Centers for Disease Control asked New York to develop national criteria for other states and hospital systems with similar patients.

