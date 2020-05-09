Parts of the White House will undergo 'heightened levels of cleaning,' memo says

The White House sent a memo to all staff on Friday after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said.

The note details measures taking by the White House to prevent the spread of the virus, including maintaining maximum telework for staff, reporting travel and self-monitoring of symptoms, according to a copy reviewed by CNN.

Areas considered "high-touch points" in the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building will receive "heightened levels of cleaning," the memo says.

Some departments like the Office of Management and Budget are calling political appointees back to the office despite the maximum telework order.

Earlier this week, White House staff received a separate memo informing them that they would be asked upon entry about their symptoms. The measure would be in addition to the temperature checks required for admission to the White House complex. Anyone who acknowledged having the symptoms may be pulled for further screening or barred entry, that memo said.

Neither memo mentioned anything about wearing face coverings.