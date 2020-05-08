Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Don't expect "dramatic" changes to UK coronavirus restrictions, official says
The UK should not expect a “dramatic overnight change” in coronavirus restrictions when the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Sunday, an official said.
Boris Johnson is expected to start lifting restrictions in an announcement on Sunday outlining the next phase of the government’s response to coronavirus.
Johnson will act cautiously, the nation's Environment Secretary George Eustice said at a daily government press briefing.
“There isn’t going to be any dramatic overnight change. We will be very, very cautious as we loosen the restrictions we have. As the data that we’re outlining on a daily basis shows, we are not out of the woods, there are still major challenges with this virus for some time to come,” Eustice said.
He warned a second peak of the virus could still overwhelm the national health service.
Canada records second highest unemployment rate in its history
At least 2 million Canadians lost their jobs in April, adding to the 1 million who were already unemployed through March. Canada’s unemployment rate stands at 13%, the second highest ever recorded.
Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate would be even higher, nearly 18%, if those who were not actively looking for work were included in the unemployment rate. Nearly one in three Canadian workers either didn’t work in April or had reduced hours.
“Right now, Canadians are hurting because of this pandemic. Everyone has their own story, but it all boils down to a very difficult time for a lot of people,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa today.
Trudeau announced that the emergency wage subsidy program is being extended beyond June, in an effort to encourage more employers to keep staff on payroll or to help more businesses re-hire employees already laid off.
Canada said nearly 100,000 businesses have already been approved for the up to 75% wage subsidy program and that 1.7 million workers are already keeping their jobs while on the program.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce called the job losses "staggering" and added that the key to reopening the economy will be "re-skilling" businesses and employees.
“The key question is how quickly businesses can or will re-hire once the economy reopens,” said the Chamber in a statement noting that many businesses will have to reopen even as social distancing requirements remain in place.
EU commission encourages member states to keep external borders closed until June 15
The European Commission is encouraging countries in the European Union to extend restrictions on nonessential travel and to keep external borders closed until June 15.
"While some EU and Schengen Associated States are taking preliminary steps towards easing the measures for fighting the spread of the pandemic, the situation remains fragile both in Europe and worldwide. This calls for continued measures at the external borders to reduce the risk of the disease spreading through travel to the EU. The lifting of travel restrictions should be phased," the European Commission said in a statement Friday.
The “invite” is not binding and the opening of the countries' external borders is a decision at national level.
The EU decided to close its external borders on March 17, except for essential travel. The restrictions apply to the "EU+area," a total of 30 countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
"Despite progress in many European countries, the situation worldwide is very fragile. It is imperative that any action taken is gradual, with different measures being lifted in different phases," Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement.
WHO says world could face "significant alteration to our lifestyles" until there is a vaccine
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, said the lives of people across the world could face “significant alteration” until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.
Speaking on Friday during a briefing, Ryan said, “There is a path out, but we must remain ever vigilant. And we may have to have a significant alteration to our lifestyles, until we get to a point where we have an effective vaccine, or an effective treatments.”
Ryan said the team at WHO feels the effects of physical distancing, just like the rest of the world.
"We haven't shaken hands or hugged our friends in 18 weeks either," he said.
To reopen, “many countries are taking a very careful stepwise approach, relying on the patience and perseverance of their citizens to continue to suffer what is a difficult process both socially psychologically and economically for many people,” he said. “I think everyone is doing that because we want to protect those we love.”
Ryan sees the path out involving partial school openings, partial returns to workplaces and careful measures in-place to those who work in high-density areas.
But for things like concerts and sports, he said, “it's going to be much more difficult to make those perfectly safe."
“Life is life,” he said, “there's no zero risk.”
Kuwait imposes nationwide lockdown until end of May
Kuwait imposed a nationwide lockdown starting Sunday until the end of May, the government said on Friday.
At least 642 new cases and three deaths were reported on Friday, the Health Ministry said. The total number of cases in the Gulf state stands at 7,208. At least 47 people have died.
Despite the easing of strict lockdown measures and curfews in the Middle East, Kuwait continued to reinforce measures by expanding its nationwide curfew.
Kuwait’s first recorded coronavirus case was announced on February 24.
Almost 90,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Gulf Arab states.
UK coronavirus deaths increase ahead of expected announcement on easing restrictions
The UK's coronavirus death toll has increased by at least 626 deaths in the past day.
The number of new cases of the virus has declined with 4,649 new patients.
There has been at least 211,364 cases in the UK, and approximately 31,241 deaths, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday at a daily government briefing.
Testing: The UK carried out 97,000 tests in the past day –– falling short of its own testing target of 100,000 a day.
The UK government will scrap their stay-at-home advice as part of the plan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions, UK media reported on Wednesday.
WHO: "We need to go back to the basic principles of how we control this disease"
The World Health Organization said efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic need to go back to the basics.
“We seem also to be avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to get back to public health surveillance,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, said on Friday during a briefing.
“We need to go back where we should have been months ago: finding cases, tracking cases, testing cases, isolating people who are tested positive, doing quarantine for contacts,” Ryan said.
“We sometimes look for the answers where they are not. We need to go back to the basic principles of how we control this disease, a comprehensive strategy that matches basic public health surveillance.” he added.
Ryan said there is a lot of other information and science out there, “but we need to stick to the core strategy, or else we really will risk looking for answers, where the answers are not."
Catch up: Here's are today's top global coronavirus updates
It's 4:00 p.m. in London. Here is a wrap-up of the most important global coronavirus news today:
- Global numbers: There has been at least 3,875,995 coronavirus cases around the world and approximately 270,404 global deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Amazon goes to court: Amazon France is planning to take a case over the shutdown of its distribution centers to the French Supreme Court. A Paris court ruled last month that Amazon had to stop selling anything but essential items while the company reassessed how it was keeping its warehouse employees safe from coronavirus.
- Tokyo Disney: The operators of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea have extended the "temporary closure" of the theme park according to the Oriental Land in a statement. The news comes as Disney said it will begin a phased reopening of its Shanghai theme park next week
Some countries are loosening restrictions. Here's how:
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to reopen the country's economy by July, as the government begins winding down social distancing measures.
- Norway also announced it will ease many of the restrictions, including reopening all schools next week and lifting the maximum number of people allowed at public gatherings.
- Spain continues to show a downward trend in the number of deaths and cases on Friday, as health authorities continue to ponder which regions to advance to the next phase of de-escalation, further easing anti-coronavirus restrictions.
- Scotland is considering updating its guidance on outdoor exercise.
Wales makes 3 "small and modest" changes to its lockdown
Wales will make three “small and modest” adjustments to its current coronavirus regulations but “remains in lockdown," Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Friday.
He listed the three adjustments that will start on Monday. They are as follows:
- The once-a-day exercise rule will be adjusted to allow outdoor exercise more than once a day. But the new rule will strengthen regulations to make clear that exercise must be “local” and it must begin and end at home.
- Garden centers will be allowed to re-open providing they abide by the 2-meter social distancing rule.
- Local authorities can begin planning how to open libraries and recycling centers.
Speaking ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown review announcement on Sunday, Drakeford said modest adjustments were deemed necessary for Wales as part of the three week review of the nation’s lockdown but he has extended the lockdown for another three weeks and said “it is too soon” to lift it.
He urged the stay at home guidance must remain in place, adding “we must not lose the progress we have made”.