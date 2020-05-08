Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Catch up: Here's are today's top global coronavirus updates
It's 4:00 p.m. in London. Here is a wrap-up of the most important global coronavirus news today:
- Global numbers: There has been at least 3,875,995 coronavirus cases around the world and approximately 270,404 global deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Amazon goes to court: Amazon France is planning to take a case over the shutdown of its distribution centers to the French Supreme Court. A Paris court ruled last month that Amazon had to stop selling anything but essential items while the company reassessed how it was keeping its warehouse employees safe from coronavirus.
- Tokyo Disney: The operators of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea have extended the "temporary closure" of the theme park according to the Oriental Land in a statement. The news comes as Disney said it will begin a phased reopening of its Shanghai theme park next week
Some countries are loosening restrictions. Here's how:
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to reopen the country's economy by July, as the government begins winding down social distancing measures.
- Norway also announced it will ease many of the restrictions, including reopening all schools next week and lifting the maximum number of people allowed at public gatherings.
- Spain continues to show a downward trend in the number of deaths and cases on Friday, as health authorities continue to ponder which regions to advance to the next phase of de-escalation, further easing anti-coronavirus restrictions.
- Scotland is considering updating its guidance on outdoor exercise.
Wales makes 3 "small and modest" changes to its lockdown
Wales will make three “small and modest” adjustments to its current coronavirus regulations but “remains in lockdown," Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Friday.
He listed the three adjustments that will start on Monday. They are as follows:
- The once-a-day exercise rule will be adjusted to allow outdoor exercise more than once a day. But the new rule will strengthen regulations to make clear that exercise must be “local” and it must begin and end at home.
- Garden centers will be allowed to re-open providing they abide by the 2-meter social distancing rule.
- Local authorities can begin planning how to open libraries and recycling centers.
Speaking ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown review announcement on Sunday, Drakeford said modest adjustments were deemed necessary for Wales as part of the three week review of the nation’s lockdown but he has extended the lockdown for another three weeks and said “it is too soon” to lift it.
He urged the stay at home guidance must remain in place, adding “we must not lose the progress we have made”.
Mayor of Milan expresses anger for "shameful" pictures of crowds along canals
The Mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, expressed his horror at images of locals going for evening strolls in the Navigli area of the Italian city despite coronavirus restrictions still requiring social distancing.
On Thursday evening many people were pictured strolling along the canals as restaurants and bars mount continued pressure on the government to reopen.
“When it’s time to thank the Milanese for their virtuous behavior I am always the first to do it and I also like it. But there are times when you get really p****ed off and this is one of those moments. Yesterday's images along the canals are shameful,” Sala said Friday during a live broadcast on Facebook.
According to the government’s latest decree, since Monday -- when phase 2 of the coronavirus containment phase began -- Italians can leave their home only to go to work, for health reasons, for necessity (such as buying food, visiting relatives), or to carry out sports or physical activities outdoors.
Gatherings are prohibited and people must maintain a one-meter distance from others.
Milan is the capital of Lombardy, the Italian region hit the hardest by coronavirus. Since the start of the epidemic, 14,745 coronavirus deaths have been registered in the region: that is almost half of the total number of deaths registered in Italy (29,958), according to the latest figures from the Civil Protection Department.
The Mayor stressed that the city needs to get back up on its feet and that he supports "those who go to work and struggle to make ends meet," not "those who have fun."
"I will not allow a few rowdy people without a mask next to each other to question this," Sala said.
“We are not only in crisis from the health point of view and we have seen how much the pandemic has affected this city. But we are also in a profound socio-economic crisis. Milan needs to go back to work. This is the point. It is not a desire to reopen, it is a necessity,” Sala said.
The Mayor announced that checks will be increased Friday and he issued an ultimatum: “Either things change today or tomorrow I will take measures, I will close the area" and prohibit bars to provide takeaway.
The EU has admitted it let China censor an op-ed by the bloc’s ambassadors
The European Union has acknowledged it allowed the Chinese government to censor an opinion piece published in the country, removing a reference to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent spread worldwide.
The piece was jointly authored by the EU’s ambassador Nicolas Chapuis along with the ambassadors to China for the EU’s 27 member states to mark 45 years of EU-China diplomatic relations.
In the original piece published on the EU delegation’s website, the ambassadors wrote that “the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months” had side-tracked pre-existing diplomatic plans.
But in the version that appears on the website of China Daily, a state-owned newspaper, the reference to the origin of coronavirus in China and its spread is removed.
While the EU Delegation to China said it “strongly regrets” the change, it also admitted that it ultimately agreed for the censored piece to be published because it still contained “key messages on a number of our priority areas.”
“The EU Delegation was informed by the media in question that the publication of the Op-Ed would only be allowed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the condition that a part of a sentence related to the origins and spread of the coronavirus was removed,” the Delegation said in a statement. “The EU Delegation to China made known its objections to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in no uncertain terms.”
“As the Op-Ed states, while the EU and China have differences, notably on human rights, our partnership has become mature enough to allow frank discussions on these issues. This is what makes this incident even more regrettable,” the Delegation’s statement adds.
CNN has asked China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a response.
PlayStation, haircuts, and cooking injuries: Two world champion brothers on life in lockdown
Life under lockdown can be challenging for elite sports stars, but not many world champions have to share a confined space with a fellow world champion, teammate and brother all rolled into one.
Marc Marquez, who has six MotoGP titles among the eight world championships to his name, has been quarantined at his parents' house in Cervera, Spain, for the last two months. Alongside him is his brother Alex, reigning Moto2 champion and now Repsol Honda MotoGP teammate.
The two brothers were poised to begin a new and intimate chapter of their sibling rivalry at the opening MotoGP in Qatar in March when the premier class race was abruptly canceled, leaving the pair in a unique state of limbo.
Luckily for the Marquez brothers, and their parents, life as competitors under one roof is nothing new.
"I promise," Marc told CNN Sport via video conference from his family home, "even when we were kids, we were playing for everything: who goes to bed earlier, who got out of home earlier; I mean, everything was a competition."
The pair have been dueling on the PlayStation in virtual MotoGP races, as part of the sport's attempt to occupy fans in the absence of real racing. The older Marquez is forced to admit his younger brother has the upper hand.
"In the PlayStation he beats me all the time," he said, laughing. "I mean, always: in a soccer game, in a MotoGP game, in a Formula One game, I mean, all the time he beats me."
Bolsonaro continues to dismiss Covid-19 threat as cases skyrocket in Brazil
Brazil's coronavirus cases have spiked to 135,106 including 9,146 deaths, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Brazilian Health Ministry. This surge comes as President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman, Gen. Otavio Santana do Rego Barros, confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19.
Yet Bolsonaro said earlier this week he believed "the worst had passed" for the coronavirus pandemic, during a press conference outside the Alvorada presidential residence in Brasilia. But as the number of cases and deaths continue to climb, many health experts fear the worst is yet to come.
Since Bolsonaro made the comment in Brasilia on Tuesday, there have been more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus and the country registered 610 deaths on Thursday, nearly the highest toll yet in a 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.
Health Minister Nelson Teich said Thursday that stricter lockdowns may be needed in some of the hardest-hit regions, during a video conference with members of the lower house of Congress.
Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said "the toughest months" are likely to be May and June, during an interview with TV Globo last month, four days before he was fired by Bolsonaro over disagreements on the country's coronavirus strategy.
Crisis in UK care homes "has gone on for too long," UK opposition leader says
The leader of Britain’s Labour Party, Keir Starmer, says the UK needs to do “everything” to protect the most vulnerable from the novel coronavirus, especially those in care homes, he wrote in an op-ed marking VE day on the The Daily Telegraph newspaper.
“We have all heard the harrowing stories of the virus spreading through care homes, with families unable to say their last goodbyes,” he wrote. “The crisis in our care homes has gone on for too long and we must do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, many of whom protected our country in its darkest hour.”
Starmer had already criticized the British government for its handling of the coronavirus in care homes across the UK when he clashed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. In the op-ed, published on a Conservative-leaning newspaper that once counted the current Prime Minister among its columnists, the Labour leader seemed to double down.
“We owe so much to the generation of VE Day,” Starmer wrote. “We must do everything we can to care for and support them through the current crisis,” he also said.
The leader of the largest opposition party in the British parliament went on to set out his vision for a “better” United Kingdom, after it overcomes Covid-19. "After coronavirus, we cannot return to business as usual or continue as though nothing has changed,” he said. “We must go forward with the determination to rebuild a better society.
“That means repaying the debt we owe to our key workers, who are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. It means having the courage to tackle the injustices that have existed in our society for too long,” Starmer added. “And it means writing a new settlement for social care, with dignity and respect at its heart.”
Norway is relaxing some of its coronavirus restrictions
Norway announced it will ease many of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, including reopening all schools next week and lifting the maximum number of people allowed at public gatherings.
The country has identified 8,034 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 217 have died.
“Thanks to everyone’s joint efforts since mid-March, we have got the spread of coronavirus under control,” Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Thursday.
“This means that we can now gradually lift the strict measures we introduced. Our aim is to allow as many businesses and activities as possible to reopen and start up again before the summer.”
Some of the changes include:
- With immediate effect, the maximum number of people allowed to meet together has been increased from five to 20, so long as people can keep at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) apart.
- Sports teams can begin training
- Schools will open Monday, but with modifications. It may not be possible for all students to be in school at the same time
- Amusement parks, bars and clubs can reopen starting June 1 so long as social distancing rules are observed
- Public events with up to 200 people will be allowed starting June 15
Solberg said that despite the positive news, people will still need to be patient and vigilant.
“I realize that many people are feeling impatient now, and that you may be able to come up with good reasons why ‘your’ activity or business in particular should be able to start up now,” Solberg said.
“But if we try to accommodate everyone’s wishes, we will open up too quickly and the spread of infection will increase again. In that case, we would have to close society down again, and that is not what we want to do.”
How VE Day is being celebrated in a pandemic
Friday marks 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe. A date that would traditionally have been commemorated with pomp and pageantry, May 8 this year will be celebrated very differently.
The coronavirus pandemic has meant that millions around the world are staying at home, so people have to find new ways of marking Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
Here's what folks are doing instead: