US records more than 28,000 new cases

In a matter of weeks, remdesivir has gone from a shelved, failed hepatitis C treatment to the center of a national effort to treat patients suffering from Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The situation has thrust the pharmaceutical company behind the experimental drug, Gilead Sciences (GILD), into the spotlight. The company's stock is up nearly 20% from the start of this year, and investors have begun to wonder about potential returns from remdesivir. At the same time, it has sparked questions from lawmakers and activists about whether -- and just how much -- a company should be able to profit from a pandemic.

Still, experts caution that it's far too early to tell if remdesivir will be an effective treatment for Covid-19, and one worth paying for. Even if it is, there is enough uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of Covid-19 that it will be difficult to determine whether the drug has long-term business potential for Gilead.

Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said on the company's first quarter earnings call this week that "it's too premature" to tell what the business model for remdesivir might be.

"Our focus will be on making sure we come up with a sustainable model that allows us to provide remdesivir to patients around the globe, that is intent on providing access and affordability," O'Day said. "We're just now going through the clinical data, the demand scenarios, the regulatory approvals."

Striking a balance: Experts say it is important for the company to strike a balance between pricing the drug affordably and making at least enough money to recoup the $1 billion it plans to spend on development costs for remdesivir this year. The price could also be important for incentivizing Gilead and other drug companies to continue developing potentially crucial treatments.

"They need to have some sort of assurance that they will recoup their investments," Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren said.

There are currently no treatments or vaccines officially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for Covid-19, the virus that has now infected more than 1.2 million Americans, killing more than 75,600.

