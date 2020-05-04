May 4 coronavirus news

Mounted Israeli security forces patrol at a market due to restrictions imposed as measures against the novel coronavirus in Jerusalem on April 25. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/FILE

Israel unveiled its comprehensive exit plan Monday evening as the country prepares to reopen malls and open-air markets in an easing of the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Markets and malls will reopen Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, laying out the latest regulations. He added that the key to reopening more of the economy would depend on social distancing, hygiene, and the wearing of masks.

Netanyahu warned that the country’s gradual emergence from lockdown was conditional upon coronavirus figures maintaining their downward trend.

Among the announcements, citizens will no longer be required to remain within 100 meters of their homes. In addition, gatherings of up to 20 people will be permitted, as well as weddings of up to 50 people, though dancing remains forbidden in order to maintain social distancing.

It is now permissible to visit immediate family, including the elderly, Netanyahu said, but physical contact must still be avoided.

Kindergarten and daycares will open on Sunday. Sports and leisure facilities will gradually reopen by mid-June.

Netanyahu warned that a second and more serious wave of coronavirus infections remains possible. He laid out a metric for determining if restrictions need to be reimposed.

He said the gradual reopening would have to stop immediately, and new restrictions would be put in place if...

There are more than 100 new infections a day

The rate of infection doubles within 10 days

There are more than 250 patients in serious condition

As of Monday evening, the Ministry of Health reported 16,246 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, an increase of only 44 in the past 24 hours. The ministry reported 235 deaths as a result of the virus.